‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The Little Mermaid Live! musical event is here. Get the rundown on how to watch the full show online via cable-free live streaming.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT, and runs until 10 p.m. ET/PT, 11 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. For those who do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you to watch the show.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

The Little Mermaid Live! will incorporate scenes from the original film, as well as live performances, into the program, and the cast is filled with some major A-listers. These big names include John Stamos, Queen Latifah, and Shaggy. The director and executive producer Hamish Hamilton told Entertainment Weekly that the show “is very, very different to any of the musicals that have been done before because essentially it’s 50 percent the original feature and 50 percent live musical performance.”

He continued, “Obviously all the previous live musicals have all been fully live and the dialogue has been done live with the live cast. We are not doing that … That is the fundamental difference. And obviously we’re underwater and they’re above. Being underwater is kind of difficult! We’re trying to bring something to life underwater and that’s tough. But it’s been marvelous.”

Hamilton said he has no intention of replacing the original story, just to have people enjoy it in a new way.

Queen Latifah is playing the iconic villain Ursula and she also spoke candidly about what people can expect with the format of the show. She told ABC 7, “The actual movie will be playing, but then there are these musical numbers that go live. You’ll see the characters pop-out and come to life.”

Graham Phillips, who plays Prince Eric in the production, also talked about how this musical event is different. He said to Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a new heightened way that’s a celebration of the original but then the plot and all the scenes are carried forward by the original movie. Instead of competing with the nostalgia everyone has for the iconic film, we’re just using it. I was relieved to hear that because it would be a difficult challenge to try to compete with it. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

NBC and Fox have had their share of live musicals in recent years, but ABC hasn’t gotten into the trend as much. This is a twist on the traditional musical and one that is aimed at kids today, along with the children of yesterday who grew up with the original film. It is a full family event.