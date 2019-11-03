Titans vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Carolina Panthers are in a need of a bounce back win after getting blown out last week, but the visiting Tennessee Titans will be a tough test on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Titans vs Panthers Preview

The Panthers are at a turning point in the season after getting obliterated by the 49ers 51-13 in a game that was never close. But at 4-3, there’s still an outside chance that Carolina can compete for a playoff spot as long as things don’t snowball out of control.

Last year, the Panthers lost to the Steelers 51-13, which triggered a seven-game losing streak. This time, the team just wants to put the tough loss behind them and move on to the Titans.

“It’s a totally new season and a totally different locker room,” said Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen . “Yeah the games are similar, but it’s different people. We don’t need to look back at last year. We just need to stick with this year. We need to learn from this game and not let this game skid us on a losing streak.”

One benefit of the loss to San Francisco — one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL — was that it brought up a lot of points of improvement. The Panthers know they can be better.

“There are a lot of things we talked about from the game in our meetings,” Rivera said. “A lot of examples that were shown on the tape, some things that we need to correct. And we’ve moved on. From that point, the focus has been Tennessee.”

Franchise quarterback Cam Newton is still recovering from a foot injury, meaning Allen will draw his fifth start. Newton went to meet a specialist this week with the injury not healing how he expected

“He’s going up and probably seeing one of the best foot doctors, and whatever we get from the doctor, I think will probably really impact the decisions going forward,” Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said. “But until then, like I said, it would be pure speculation.”

The Titans have won their last two games with Ryan Tannehill under center after benching former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota. The former Dolphins QB has led a game-winning, fourth quarter touchdown in each of his starts.

“He’s been an eight-year starter in the NFL and has a ton of experience,” Titans QB coach Pat O’Hara said of Tannehill. “He’s very decisive with the ball and puts in a lot of work to know the game plan.”

While the Titans are in the basement of the AFC South, they are still well within reach of the division. The Colts lead the division at 5-2.

“The guys are executing. I am proud of the guys and the way they keep battling,” Tannehill said.

Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 42.5 points.