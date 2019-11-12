Kentucky vs Evansville Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The new No. 1 team in the land, the Kentucky Wildcats, will host the Evansville Purple Aces on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the SEC Network.

You can start a free trial of any AT&T TV Now package right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Evansville on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on ESPN.com or the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now–no matter what channel package you choose–comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including SEC Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Kentucky vs Evansville live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your Hulu with Live TV credentials.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

The SEC Network is included in Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle.

You can sign up for a free trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Kentucky vs Evansville live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Evansville vs Kentucky Preview

The Wildcats (2-0) are embracing their new status as the nation’s number one team. After knocking off previous number one, Michigan State 69-62 at Madison Square Garden to kick off the season, Kentucky handily beat Eastern Kentucky, 91-49. Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey leads the team in scoring through two games with 17.5 points a game, and Junior center Nick Richards has also had a strong start this season.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who is averaging 13 points a game through the first two games, thinks this Kentucky team’s strength is its maturity: “We’ve got a lot of mature players,” Quickley said this week. “From top to bottom, I think guys come in ready to play, they know their roles, they know what we need from each and every one of them. So that says a lot about this team’s maturity and that will help us a lot as the season goes on.”

Kentucky will very likely be without EJ Montgomery, who is day-to-day with a right ankle injury. Kentucky coach John Calipari doesn’t seem optimistic about Montgomery’s chances against Evanston: When asked if he thought Montgomery would be available, Calipari said: “I doubt it. It’s day-to-day but I would say doubtful.”

The Purple Aces are led by former Wildcat Walter McCarty, who is entering his second year as their head coach. Evansville went 11-21 last year, and are looking to see significant improvement this year. They will have both their leading scorer from last season, KJ Riley, (13.6 points per game) and their leading rebounder, John Hall (6.9 rebounds a game) back with the team again this year.

Evansville won an exhibition game against Ball State, 79-74 to start the season. Sophomore forward DeAndre Williams led the team in scoring with 26 points, going 11-14 from the field. Williams, who sat out all of last season after he was ruled by the NCAA as ineligible to play, should be a nice addition to the Purple Aces on the court this season.

This will be the first ever meeting between Kentucky and Evansville.