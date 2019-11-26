How to Watch Lindsey Vonn HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

Documentary film Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, which chronicles the Olympic champion alpine skier’s last World Championship, will debut on HBO on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The two cheapest bundles (“Plus” and “Max”) both come included with HBO, or if you choose one of the other packages, you can select HBO as an add-on.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

‘Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season’ Preview

Lindsey Vonn’s storied alpine skiing career ended on Feb. 10, when she took bronze in the downhill event at the world championships in Åre, Sweden.

“I’m going to put this next to the gold medals,” Vonn said, according to USA Today. “This, to me, was, an incredible race. I fought with my heart the whole way down.”

Nine days earlier, she announced she’d retire following the world championships, regardless of how she fared, citing mounting injuries. Vonn, who turned 35 in October, finished her career with three Olympic medals (one gold) and eight world championship medals (two gold).

“It’s been an amazing career, and to end on this note … means everything to me,” Vonn said, per USA Today.

She added: “I’ve accepted where I am in my life. I’m happy and I’m excited for the future. I’ve cried enough tears and now it’s just time to enjoy it.”

Teton Gravity Research, an extreme sports media company, was embedded with Vonn throughout the winter, including during her triumphant third-place finish.

“Lindsey Vonn is a global icon of transformative force,” HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson said in a press release. “No skier, woman or man, has ever exerted her influence in sport and culture — ever transcended to her stature. There are a lot of athlete documentaries today, but this film, at once heartbreaking and inspiring, takes us places unseen with an elite athlete like Lindsey, revealing the sacrifice demanded of a champion confronting her human limits to end an unparalleled career.”

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season was directed by Teton Gravity Research cofounders Steve Jones and Todd Jones. The brothers have directed numerous ski and snowboard documentaries, such as Under the Influence, One for the Road, and Far Out.

“Working with Peter Nelson, Rick Bernstein and the HBO Sports team has been a longtime goal of Teton Gravity Research,” the brothers stated in the press release. “This opportunity was made even more special by the cooperation and collaboration afforded to TGR by Lindsey and her team during what continued to become a complex and incredibly important year in her life and career. The unprecedented access that we were given absolutely has made this film what it is. During our time with Lindsey and the piece, this became something much larger than a chase for a record. The film reveals her sacrifices, her unrivalled commitment to success, and the personal highs and lows associated with her level of talent and drive.”