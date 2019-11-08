How to Watch Vermont vs St. Bonaventure Basketball Online

The Vermont Catamounts basketball team will open their season on Friday when they visit the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at the Reilly Center.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of many American East and A-10 basketball games this season, plus tons of other college basketball and live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Vermont vs St. Bonaventure Preview

The Catamounts, who are entering their ninth season under head coach John Becker, won their third consecutive America East Conference regular season title last year, going 14-2 in league play and 27-7 overall. They also claimed the conference tournament title for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament before narrowly falling to the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the big dance.

They lost just two key contributors over the offseason — guard Ernie Duncan and forward Samuel Dingba graduated — and added graduate transfer Samuel Giddens. The 6’11” center has averaged 14.4 minutes and 1.1 blocks per game across three seasons, one with the Ohio State Buckeyes and two with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Defensively, I think potentially this could be our best defensive team because of our size, length and athleticism,” Becker said, according to Vermont Public Radio. “We’re in a really good spot, everyone is buying in. The next phase is going out and putting it all together on the court.”

On Monday, Vermont senior Anthony Lamb was named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy, given at the end of the season to the college basketball player of the year. He worked out for NBA teams over the offseason before withdrawing his name from the league’s draft in May.

Last year, the 6’6″ forward ranked first among AEC players in points per game (21.2) and rebounds per game (7.8), and second in blocks per game (1.9). He added 2.3 assists per contest and shot 36.5% from 3-point range and 57.7% from inside the arc en route to conference player of the year honors.

“I’ve grown a lot,” Lamb said, per Vermont Public Radio. “I’ve taken all the lessons that have been bestowed upon me and I’m really trying to take myself to the next level. I want to balance myself overall so I can be the best basketball player and best leader for my team.”

The Bonnies went 18-16 overall and 12-6 in Atlantic 10 play last season, their 12th under head coach Mark Schmidt, finishing fourth in the league.

Their 2019-20 campaign got off to a rough start on Tuesday, when they fell 65-53 to the Ohio Bobcats at home. Starting center Osun Osunniyi, who last year made the conference’s all-defensive team as a freshman, left the game with an apparent knee injury early in the second half.

“I thought we played hard, I thought we played decent defensively at times, we just couldn’t finish,” Schmidt said, according to the Olean Times Herald. “They would get some buckets at the end of the shot clock or an offensive rebound, and then their zone really affected us. We didn’t attack it well; we weren’t aggressive.”