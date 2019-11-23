How to Watch Troy vs Louisiana Lafayette Football

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team will host the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt play on Saturday.

How to Watch Troy vs Louisiana

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Troy vs Louisiana Preview

The Ragin’ Cajuns maintained their one-game lead in the race for the conference’s West Division crown last week, edging the South Alabama Jaguars 37-27 on the road to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play.

The Jaguars, the lone Sun Belt squad without a conference victory, took a 21-17 lead with a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to open the second half before the Cajuns asserted themselves.

“I thought we were ready to play today,” UL head coach Billy Napier said after the win, according to The Daily Advertiser.

“We forget sometimes that we’ve had some success, sure, but we still are very much in a work in progress here and have got some players out there playing.

“So, it is what it is. We went out on the road, got a win, against a big, fast, athletic team that I thought was very capable going into the game. They proved that tonight, but our team responded at critical moments, and I think we’re made of the right stuff.”

Against the Trojans, the Cajuns will likely be without star defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill, who left the victory over the Jaguars with an injury in the first half.

“It’s unfortunate and we’re certainly going to miss Zi’Yon,” Napier said this week, per The Daily Advertiser, “but it’s going to be a terrific opportunity for some of these defensive linemen that we’ve been grooming and working with and coaching and developing throughout the year, and the team needs them.

“It’s a critical time of (the) year and certainly their role is going to increase.

“You’re just going to see Ja-Quane Nelson, Kendall Wilkerson, Masry Mapieu. There’s other guys too, and I think there’ll be competition for who those other people are this week.”

At 5-5 on the season and 3-3 in Sun Belt play, the Trojans need to win out and get a lot of help if they’re to play in the conference title game.

They kept their Sun Belt championship hopes alive last week, crushing the Texas State Bobcats 63-27 on the road for their second consecutive victory.

Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker completed 30 of 43 passes for 363 yards and a school-record 6 touchdowns.

“I was really pleased with the way we came out, especially in the first half,” Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey said, according to The Tropolitan. “I thought we executed well — only a few drives that we left out there.

“We carried over well between offense, defense and special teams from last week. We talked about keeping that momentum, and I think we did.”