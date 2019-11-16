How to Watch Yale vs Princeton Football Online

The Princeton Tigers football team will host the Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch Yale vs Princeton

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Ivy League football games this season, plus other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Yale vs Princeton live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Yale vs Princeton Preview

Yale blasted the Brown Bears 59-35 last week. The Bulldogs dominated the second half after entering the midway break up 24-21 on the only Ivy League team without a conference victory.

“We came into halftime thinking that we had played a low-standard first half in all three phases,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said, according to the Yale Daily News. “We were missing field goals, we were not scoring in the red zone, we were allowing open touchdown passes. Yet, we came into the locker room refocused, and I said, ‘Guys, we have to go back out and play to our standard of football.’ Their ensuing response was exactly what I knew would happen.”

Bulldogs senior quarterback Kurt Rawlings went 15-of-30 for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns. All but one of those scoring passes went to senior wideout JP Shohfi, who made 10 total grabs for 166 yards.

Junior running back Zane Dudek carried 21 times for 216 yards and a score, adding a pair of catches for 78 yards.

“The offensive line did a really good job all day in creating a lot of huge holes, which opened up our run game a lot,” Shohfi said, per the Yale Daily News. “Because of that, we had a lot of opportunities in the passing game as well.”

The Tigers fell to the Dartmouth Big Green 27-10 at Yankee Stadium a week ago, snapping a 17-game winning streak. Princeton, the reigning Ivy League champs, hadn’t lost since 2017.

“Credit Dartmouth, they played better than we did,” Princeton head coach Bob Surace said, according to The Daily Princetonian. “You’ve got to be so precise against them, and obviously we weren’t. It’s a credit to them to force you to be so precise.”

He added: “It’s tough, some of the guys in that locker room, the freshmen and sophomores, have never lost a game. A sign for this team is going to be how we practice on Tuesday.”

Senior quarterback Kevin Davidson completed 26 of 43 passes for 210 yards, a touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. It was the first multiple-pick game of his career.

“We knew coming in they had some big, strong guys,” Davidson said, per The Daily Princetonian. “They showed that throughout the game. When they only bring four, there’s not a lot of things down the field you can get to when you’re feeling the heat.”

With two games remaining for each Ivy League team, Dartmouth’s the only side that has yet to fall in conference play. Princeton and Yale, both 4-1, are the only other squads with winning records.