Boise State vs UW Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 19 Boise State Broncos football team will meet the Washington Huskies in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Boise State vs UW Preview

The Broncos throttled the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors 31-10 at home in the Mountain West title game on Dec. 7, claiming their second conference championship in three seasons and improving to 12-1 on the year.

Quarterback Jaylon Henderson, a senior who opened the season third on the depth chart behind a freshman and a sophomore, connected on 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. He also carried 14 times for 51 yards and a score.

“We have a lot of guys that are in that locker room that are just like (Henderson),” Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said, according to The Associated Press. “We say all the time is hard work does not go unnoticed. There’s a lot of other good players that played really well tonight, but this hard work and staying focused and putting in what you’re asked in your role to go out there and star in it, these guys have done that.”

Saturday will mark the final game on the Huskies sideline for head coach Chris Petersen, who announced on Dec. 2 that he’ll step down to take a leadership advisory role in the school’s athletics department.

Before his six-year tenure with Washington, Petersen helmed the Broncos for eight seasons in his only other head coaching gig.

“Obviously, personally speaking, there’s a lot other teams that I probably like to be playing for this last time, but it is what it is and it’s interesting how sometimes things work out,” Petersen said, per AP.

Petersen led the Broncos to five conference titles before winning Pac-12 championships with Washington in 2016 and 2018. The Huskies went 7-5 overall this season and 4-5 in conference play.

“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said in a released statement. “I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons.”

Jimmy Lake will be elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach in 2020. He served as an assistant under Petersen at Boise State for two years before following him to Washington.

“He’s probably one of the best college coaches of all time,” Huskies senior center Nick Harris said of Petersen, according to The News Tribune. “His stats speak for themselves. The people he’s built speak for itself. The things he teaches and preaches to us and the values he puts into us over and over, just letting us know these things. It goes way beyond football, the impact he’s had on so many football players here and wherever he was before.”