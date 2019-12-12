Iowa vs Iowa State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Iowa State Cyclones basketball team will host in-state rivals the Iowa Hawkeyes at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday. The programs have played 72 times dating back to 1909, with Iowa leading the all-time series 45-27.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Iowa vs Iowa State Preview

The Hawkeyes pounded the Minnesota Golden Gophers 72-52 at home on Tuesday, improving to 7-3 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp led all participants with 23 points, adding 6 boards and a pair of blocks. Junior center Luka Garza grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, scoring 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He went just 3-of-9 from the field in the first half.

“He adjusted tonight,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said, according to The Daily Iowan. “Early on, they were physical, and they were coming at him. Unlike the other night where they were physical and playing behind and staying up on the 3-point shooters. I thought he was spectacular in the second half.”

Garza spent much of the contest banging with Minnesota sophomore center Daniel Oturu, who scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Oturu amassed 12 rebounds and 5 blocks, both game highs.

“This league this year, every team has a tremendous big man,” Garza said, per The Daily Iowan. “Tonight, Daniel Oturu, a young big, he’s tremendous. He just finishes through contact, and he keeps coming at you. He’s a tough guard. We really battled. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Against the Cyclones, McCaffrey’s squad will be tasked with limiting Tyrese Haliburton. Among Big 12 players, the sophomore guard ranks first in assists per game (8.2), second in steals per game (2.7), fifth in points per game (16.2), and 13th in rebounds per game (6).

“He’s a guy who could be a triple-double guy,” McCaffery said, per The Daily Iowan. “So, you got to contain him, you’ve got to get up in his face. You’ve got to take some of his vision away if possible. He sees the floor as well as anyone I’ve coached against in a long time. He’s finding guys consistently. He’s also a guy that if you overextend [on his passing], he’s going to score. Those guys are the toughest to guard.”

On Sunday, the Cyclones got revenge on the No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates, besting them 76-66 at home less than two weeks after falling to them in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Iowa State improved to 6-3.

Haliburton, fellow sophomore guard Rasir Bolton, and sophomore big man George Conditt IV scored 17 apiece to lead the Cyclones.

Conditt added 6 rebounds and a game-high 5 blocks. He leads all Big 12 players with 3.2 swats per game.

“Best shot blocker in the country,” Halliburton said of Conditt, according to The Iowa State Daily. “You feel really good when you got a guy like that behind you.”