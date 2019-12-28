Louisville vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats basketball team will host the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Louisville vs Kentucky on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Kentucky on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Kentucky on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Kentucky on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Louisville vs Kentucky Preview

The Wildcats (8-3) have dropped two straight in the wake of a six-game winning streak.

They fell at home to the Utah Utes 69-66 on Dec. 19, then, two days later, lost to the now-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game, but we just didn’t pass the ball,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said, according to The Associated Press. “We’re opening up the court to drive people because everybody will collapse and when they did collapse, we shot it anyway. We’re still learning.”

In his second game back from a broken left wrist, Kentucky guard Nate Sestina dropped a game-high 17 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc in 32 minutes off the bench. In the loss to Utah, he logged 10 minutes and missed the only shot he took.

“Coming back my first game from injury, I was kind of tentative, didn’t want to put my hand out there in passing lanes and getting rebounds,” Sestina said after falling to the Buckeyes, per AP. “I talked with our coaching staff and they said, you just have to forget about it and play. That’s what I tried to do that today.”

The Cardinals (11-1) have won two straight since they suffered their first defeat of the season, a 70-57 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

They haven’t played since Dec. 18, when they bested the Miami RedHawks 70-46 at home. Louisville outscored the RedHawks 26-6 over the final nine minutes.

Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting, adding 8 rebounds.

“We were a different team the last 10 minutes or so,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said, according to 247 Sports. “Our offense at times wasn’t very good to say the least, but we cured the turnover woes from the first half to the second half. . . . But I thought our team pretty much defended all night.

“We used our defense when our offense wasn’t there.”

The Cardinals committed 8 of their 10 turnovers in the first half.

“You never know where 19, 20, 21-year-old guys heads are at when they know they are going home to see their family,” Mack said, per 247 Sports. “They might have had their bags packed, but as I told them we can’t pack our minds before the deal is done.”

He added: “They’ll be back by the end of the weekend. And then we’ll turn their attention to a good team for the 28th.”