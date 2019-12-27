UNC vs Temple Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the Temple Owls in the 2019 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Temple on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Temple live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Temple on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Military Bowl Preview

The Tar Heels closed their regular season with consecutive victories to improve to 6-6 and clinch their first trip to a bowl game since 2016.

They crushed the Mercer Bears 56-7 at home, then wrecked the North Carolina State Wolfpack 41-10 on the road.

UNC outgained North Carolina State 440-157 through the air and 180-132 on the ground. They trailed 10-6 at the midway break.

“I thought the biggest difference in the second half was turnovers that led to points,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said, according to 247 Sports. “So, I was really proud that number one, we forced turnovers with our defense, which we haven’t done a lot during the season, and then we turned them into points and that got the game out of reach very quickly. The other stat that’s amazing is 24 out of the last 27 years the team that’s run the ball for the most yards has won the game and that’s what happened tonight as well.”

Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell completed 23 of 33 passes for 401 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception.

“Things I’m seeing him do more, he goes down to the defense before they go out every time now,” Brown said of the freshman, per 247 Sports. “He goes down to the kicking teams and encourages them. So, he’s really starting to be a great leader for us, as well.”

The Owls also secured a second-half comeback victory in their regular season finale, pounding the UConn Huskies 49-17 at home to improve to 8-4. They trailed 17-14 at halftime.

After surrendering 244 yards from scrimmage in the first half, Temple held the Huskies to 82 yards after the midway break, including 11 yards on the ground.

“Obviously, it was an awful start,” Temple head coach Rod Carey said, according to The Temple News. “Emotions run high on senior day and today was no different for us. We lost our mind there for a little bit.”

Temple quarterback Anthony Russo completed 14 of 23 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added a score with an 8-yard run in the third quarter.

“You don’t wanna have that sour taste of a loss,” the redshirt junior said, per The Temple News. “So, I think getting this win and being able to have some confidence and mojo going into bowl prep is big time.”

He added: “We wanna send these seniors off with a win. Last year, the way we sent those seniors off after they did so much for this program really hurt us. That loss kinda stung all offseason.”