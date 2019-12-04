Ohio State vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will host the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten/ACC Challenge play on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Ohio State vs UNC Preview

The Buckeyes blasted the Morgan State Bears 90-57 at home on Friday to improve to 7-0 on the season. The tilt was all but over by halftime, when Ohio State held a 45-18 advantage.

“We know we let down the standard, especially defensively in the second half,” Ohio State forward Andre Wesson said, according to The Lantern. “They were shooting the ball better, and they were scoring. We just need to buckle down, and I think that’s something that we gotta continue to work on these next few days of practice, just giving a full 40 minutes of effort, cause we’re definitely gonna need that in our next game.”

Wesson went 4-of-4 from the field — all from 3-point range — and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line en route to a game-high 19 points. His brother, Kaleb Wesson, led the Buckeyes with 8 rebounds, adding 13 points and a pair of assists.

“I needed a few shots to drop, especially since lately they haven’t been,” Andre Wesson said, per The Lantern. “To have a game like this was special and just to have my teammates happy for me and fight with me meant a lot too.”

Andre Wesson’s shooting 42.1% from 3-point range this season. He’s one of five Buckeyes who’s hitting at least 40% from deep on more than 2.5 attempts per game.

“It’s really important that we get some consistency shooting at the wing spot, 3-point shooting,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said, per The Lantern. “[Sophomore guard Duane Washington] by the numbers in practice is probably our most accurate shooter, but Andre has not been far behind.”

The Tar Heels improved to 6-1 on Friday, besting the now-No. 13 Oregon Ducks 78-74 in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game in the Bahamas.

North Carolina freshman big man Armando Bacot set new career highs with 23 points and 6 blocks. He shot 7-of-9 from the field and pulled down 12 rebounds.

“I’ve always thought Armando had a chance to be a great player,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said, according to The Daily Tar Heel. “This was by far his best game of the year. The rest of them weren’t even in the same stratosphere as this one today.”

A day earlier, Bacot struggled against the now-No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, shooting 3-of-10 from the field for 6 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in a semifinals loss.

“Yesterday, I felt like I got my butt whooped,” Bacot said, per The Daily Tar Heel. “I feel like the main reason why is because I wasn’t really listening to what Coach was telling me. Today, coming into the game, I knew I just had to make everything simple.”