Utah vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Utah Utes and the Texas Longhorns will meet in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 Alamo Bowl Preview

The Utes had their hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff dashed in the Pac-12 title game, when, as the No. 5 team in the nation, they fell to the then-No. 13 Oregon Ducks 37-15 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

“Unfortunately we came up short tonight,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said after his side fell to 11-2, according to The Associated Press. “Disappointing thing is we lost in the one area we’ve been undefeated this year: line of scrimmage. We didn’t win the line of scrimmage for the first time all season, which is, like I say, disappointing. Surprising really.”

The Ducks led 20-0 at the midway break.

“It’s disappointing,” Utes left tackle Darrin Paulo said, per AP. “I can’t really wrap my head around it right now. We knew that Oregon was a good team and we knew that we can’t overlook them so we didn’t look beyond that but we knew, everyone knew, what was at stake besides the Rose Bowl.”

Utes running back Zack Moss carried 19 times for 113 yards, adding 4 catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. With 4,681 career all-purpose yards, he’s 75 yards from breaking the program’s record, set by Steve Odom from 1971-73.

“He’s a dynamic player and what we have to do as an offensive unit — that’s players and coaches — is put Zack in a position to go out on a very high note,” Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said, according to the Deseret News. “Zack’s got to put himself in that position as well. So I look forward to watching him play his final collegiate game.”

The Longhorns closed their regular season with a 49-24 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to improve to 7-5.

“We all know this is not where we hoped we would be to begin the season, but to send these seniors out (with a win) that was our mission,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said, per AP. “Nothing that happened prior to this week mattered.”

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 19 of 27 passes for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added 83 yards and a score with his legs.

The Longhorns have now posted winning records in each of Herman’s three seasons at the helm. They had losing records in three consecutive seasons before he took over.

“If you had told Texas fans three years ago that we would have seven wins and a headed to a bowl game and had a chance to win eight, I think people would be pretty happy,” Ehlinger said, per AP. “Overall, we did a great job.”