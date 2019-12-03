Brad Paisley Christmas Special 2019: How to Watch the Show Online

If you missed your yearly dose of Brad Paisley’s signature humor and musical stylings when he did not host the 2019 CMA Awards in November, never fear — he has an hour-long special on ABC to help usher in the holiday season.

Airing Tuesday (Dec. 3) at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the special will showcase the best Nashville has to offer through Paisley’s humor, some unexpected surprises, emotional field pieces, and high-energy musical performances.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’ Preview

Don’t Miss Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special TONIGHT 8/7c on ABCSubscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe 2019-12-03T14:00:09.000Z

For his very first musical variety special, Brad Paisley is pulling out all the stops. Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special is welcoming some of the biggest names in (and out) of country music. Here’s what you need to know about the hour-long showcase.

Joining the Grammy-winning Paisley are country star Kelsea Ballerini, the iconic Darius Rucker and band Hootie & the Blowfish, beloved pop group the Jonas Brothers, NFL legend Peyton Manning, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, prolific country artist Tim McGraw, and Paisley’s CMA Awards partner in crime herself, Carrie Underwood.

“We were going ’round and ’round about what to call this, the title is a tough thing to get,” says Paisley in a pre-show featurette, adding, “We are putting on a full-blown production of humor and heart. The music is going to flip people out … it’s a musical showcase. My town, my friends. They’re all playing what they wanted to play, their way.

“This is just fun to go play music with friends. It’s rooted in Nashville,” adds country star Ballerini.

READ NEXT: 2019 CMA Awards Full Winners List