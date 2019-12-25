‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas 2019 Movie Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The special that When Calls the Heart fans have been waiting for is finally here. Tonight, December 25, we can watch When Calls the Heart‘s Christmas 2019 special at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific) on The Hallmark Channel. This movie is called “Home for Christmas.” If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here is how you can watch it online tonight live as it airs.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Hallmark. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles include a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Preview

Here’s an on location special for tonight’s movie.

And here’s a sneak peek:

The synopsis for the movie reads: “As residents of Hope Valley prepare to celebrate Christmas, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.”

A longer synopsis for the movie reads: “Elizabeth prepares for Little Jack’s first Christmas and birthday, missing Jack more than ever. Nathan receives a prestigious job offer in Union City but weighs the downside of leaving Elizabeth and taking his niece away from Hope Valley. Lucas holds a Christmas festival to bring some of his family’s traditions to Hope Valley…and to impress Elizabeth. A detour on his way to see Faith leads Carson to a stranger in need of his help. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee search for the perfect gift for Little Jack, while Bill turns Hope Valley upside looking for a special gift that he misplaced.”

This will be the perfect movie to tide us over until When Calls the Heart returns for Season 7. And we have great news about Season 7. When Calls the Heart has indeed been renewed for a seventh season! It was renewed in April. The only detail we don’t know yet is exactly when the show is returning, but it will likely be sometime in February 2020. Based on the pattern of when previous seasons premiered, it will likely be back sometime after Valentine’s Day.

When Calls the Heart is a western family drama starring Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith. It was inspired by a novel by Janette Oke. Season 6 ratings averaged from .15 to .30 in the 18-49 demo (which is a pretty wide range) and between 1.6 million and 2.4 million viewers. The show’s best ratings were for its Christmas special last year, averaging .55 in the 18-49 demo and 3.739 million viewers.