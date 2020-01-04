How to Watch All-American Bowl 2020 Online Without Cable

The All-American Bowl, a high school football all-star game, will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All-American Bowl 2020 Preview

The game will feature defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, regarded as the top recruit of the 2020 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6’5″, 290-pound Clemson Tigers commit notched 14 sacks as a senior at Maryland’s Damascus High School, bringing his career total to 34.

Bresee also fielded offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the LSU Tigers, the Auburn Tigers, the Michigan Wolverines, and more.

“In the very beginning it was Penn State leading for me,” he said, according to 247Sports. “They were my third offer and they were close to home and I was able to visit a lot. And then I think Ohio State started taking over when I camped with Larry Johnson and got offered then. I was talking to them a lot. And then towards the very end it was Georgia. I felt I had the best relationship with those coaches and players and who was going to be there. Then at the very end Clemson took over for me, they snuck in and stole it.”

Bresee will enroll at Clemson in the spring.

“Getting in there and learning the playbook and working out and getting to know the players is all going to be essential to next season in the spring and getting in there and doing what I have to do to play,” he said, per 247Sports.

Bresee and the rest of the East team’s defensive front will be charged with stopping the West’s Bryce Young, the top quarterback prospect in the nation per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a senior at Mater Dei High School, Young completed 71.9% of his passes for 4,528 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, adding 357 yards and 10 touchdowns with his legs.

He signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide in December.

“The kid can throw seven touchdowns on you in one game and he can then go and rush for four touchdowns in the next one,” Mater Dei quarterbacks coach Taylor Kelly said, according to AL.com. “You kind of have to pick your poison with him.”