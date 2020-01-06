ASU vs Ohio State Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes wrestling team will host the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils at the Covelli Center on Monday.

The dual is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ASU vs Ohio State on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of ASU vs Ohio State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of ASU vs Ohio State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch ASU vs Ohio State live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of ASU vs Ohio State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ASU vs Ohio State Wrestling Preview

The Buckeyes are 3-1. On Dec. 1, two weeks after suffering a 21-15 upset defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies, they crushed the Cornell Big Red 23-9 at home, pulling out victories in seven of 10 matches.

“They are one of the top teams in the country,” Big Red head coach Robert Koll said, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “Ohio State, I think is a little underrated to be honest. They are a perennial contender, and this year it is no different.”

Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero bested Brandon Womack, the No. 11 wrestler in the class, with a 6-5 decision. He’s now 8-0 on the year.

“Last year I lost confidence in myself, I didn’t really believe in myself,” Romero said days before the match, according to Eleven Warriors. “This year I’m just going out with nothing to lose, just going out and wrestling and trying to make things happen.”

The Sun Devils are 5-0 and coming off a stunning 19-18 upset of the then-No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions, who’d won 60 consecutive dual meets.

Kordell Norfleet took a 10-4 decision over Kyle Conel in the 197-pound bout to give the Sun Devils a 19-15 lead. Penn State’s Anthony Cassar, the reigning national champion at 285 pounds, couldn’t secure a pin or a technical fall over Tanner Hall in the final bout, winning 9-5 to seal Arizona State’s victory.

“We marked this on our calendar as an important date in the history for wrestling, wrestling in the West, wrestling for Arizona State, wrestling for our program and for our university,” Sun Devils head coach Zeke Jones said before the meet, according to the Centre Daily Times.

He added: “Penn State is what UCLA basketball was. Penn State is what the Patriots are now. They’ve won nine out of the last 10 national championships (Editor’s note: Penn State is pursuing its ninth national championship in 10 years). They haven’t lost a dual meet in five years. If you want to see the best college team in the country come to the arena, this would be the one to come to. Hopefully we’re going to make them the second best. That’s the goal.”

Probable Matchups (OSU vs ASU)

125 pounds: Malik Heinselman vs Brandon Courtney

133 pounds: Jordan Decatur OR Dylan Koontz vs Josh Kramer

141 pounds: Luke Pletcher vs Cory Crooks OR Navonte Demison

149 pounds: Sammy Sasso vs #22 Josh Maruca OR Dillon Ulrey

157 pounds: Elijah Cleary vs Jacori Teemer

165 pounds: Ethan Smith vs Josh Shields

174 pounds: Kaleb Romero vs Anthony Valencia

184 pounds: Gavin Hoffman vs Zahid Valencia

197 pounds: Kollin Moore vs Cade Belshay OR Kordell Norfleet

285 pounds: Gary Traub vs Tanner Hall