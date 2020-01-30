Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team will look for a 14th consecutive victory when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos in WCC play on Thursday.

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Preview

Gonzaga pounded the Pacific Tigers 92-59 at home on Saturday to improve to 21-1 on the season and 7-0 in conference play.

Six Bulldogs scored in double figures as the team shot 33-of-58 (56.9%) from the field and 9-of-18 (50%) from 3-point range.

“That’s kind of who we are, man, we’re balanced,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “I know we don’t have just one guy we’re going to go to. They understand that and have complete buy-in and really enjoy moving it around and finding each other.

“Even if somebody has maybe a slow half where there wasn’t a lot of opportunities, I never feel like they’re pressing.”

Filip Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga in scoring and rebounding, scored 15 points in 20 minutes. A sprained ankle knocked the forward out of the Bulldogs’ previous game.

“He showed a lot of toughness,” Few said of Petrusev, per The Spokesman-Review. “Those ankle sprains are not easy to come back from. I don’t think he practiced until light on Thursday, and then he went pretty good (Friday).

“And then to throw him into a game like this, Pacific has three legitimate bigs that can really come at you. I thought he responded really well.”

The Bulldogs pounded Santa Clara 104-54 in Spokane two weeks ago.

“That’s going to be a tricky trip,” Few said, per The Spokesman-Review. “I know we had our way with Santa Clara here (104-54 on Jan. 16) but it seems like it’s always a game in their building. They’re kind of moving themselves up into that upper echelon (of the conference).”

The Broncos have gone 2-1 since that defeat, sandwiching victories over Pacific and the San Diego Toreros around a narrow loss to the Pepperdine Waves. They’re 17-5 overall and 4-3 in WCC play.

Santa Clara outscored the Toreros 17-2 to close out the first half of their Saturday tilt, carrying a 38-17 advantage into the break before holding on for a 65-52 win.

“I thought we really tried to play the right way in the first half,” Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “Our guys came out and did a really nice job of sharing the basketball. I thought our defense was really locked in.”

Broncos forward Josip Vrankic scored a game-high 20 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and grabbing 9 rebounds.

“We played in peaks and valleys in the second half,” Sendek said, per the athletics department site. “But needless to say, after a tough loss Thursday night it’s great to come on the road and get a win which is never easy.”