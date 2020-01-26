Pete Buttigieg Fox News Town Hall: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, is taking part in a town hall event on Fox News tonight beginning at 7 p.m. Anchor Chris Wallace is moderating the town hall from Des Moines, just eight days before the Iowa caucus.

The Buttigieg Campaign Says They Are Targeting Voters Who Supported Donald Trump In 2016

Just a reminder. @PeteButtigieg went from "no-name contender" to top-tier candidate, in part, b/c of these town halls. He is the *only* candidate doing a Fox town hall before Iowa, so make sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM ET #Phase4 https://t.co/wESQKJsgjN — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) January 26, 2020

The Buttigieg campaign has pointed out that their candidate is the only one doing a town hall on Fox News in the final days before the Iowa caucus on February 3. In a news release emailed to reporters hours before the town hall event, the campaign explained that Pete Buttigieg’s goal in the home stretch of this part of the race is to reach out to voters who supported Donald Trump in 2016.

He is especially focused on counties that supported President Obama in 2012 before voting for Trump four years later. Congressman Dave Loebsack, who represents Iowa’s second district, told CNN that he believes Buttigieg’s background as a born-and-bred Mistwesterner will resonate with Iowa voters. “Where Pete comes from himself, South Bend, is a town that is not unlike a lot of the towns in my district, especially those along the (Mississippi) river. Those are the areas where we are going to have to get back the number of Democrats who were peeled away and either didn’t vote or voted for Trump.”

New York Times/Siena College, Among Likely Caucusgoers: Which of these Democrats would be your first choice in the Iowa caucuses? [01/20/2020 to 01/23/2020]

Bernie Sanders 25% Pete Buttigieg 18% Joe Biden 17% Elizabeth Warren 15% Amy Klobuchar 8% Tom Steyer 3% Andrew Yang 3%

According to a new Iowa poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, Buttigieg is essentially in a three-way tie for second place with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa. 18 percent of the respondents listed Buttigieg as their top choice. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the top choice of 25 percent of those questioned for the poll.

The poll indicated that in Iowa, the president would win against any of the Democratic candidates in a head-to-head matchup. However, President Trump’s advantage over Buttigieg and Biden was within the margin of error, which was 4.8 percentage points. 44 percent of respondents said they’d support Buttigieg while 45 percent preferred President Trump. Biden and Trump were two percentage points apart in that poll.

It’s worth pointing out that in the final days before Iowa votes, candidates like Buttigieg, Biden, and Andrew Yang have the advantage of time. Their fellow candidates who are also senators (Sanders, Warren, and Amy Klobuchar) have to remain in Washington, D.C. as the impeachment trial continues.