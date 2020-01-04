SDSU vs Utah State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 13 San Diego State Aztecs (14-0) will head to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to take on the Utah State Aggies (10-3).

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of SDSU vs Utah State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of SDSU vs Utah State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of SDSU vs Utah State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

SDSU vs Utah State Preview

The Aztecs look to stay undefeated against the Aggies, but it won’t be easy. Utah State have a well-balanced attack led by senior guard Sam Merrill, who is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. Merrill is one of three Aggies players averaging in double figures, with forward Justin Bean averaging a double-double each game (14.2 points, 11.4 rebounds), forward Alphonso Anderson putting in 11.5 points per contest, and guard Brock Miller chipping in 10.2 points.

The Aggies are second in the Mountain West Conference in scoring, averaging 80 points a game. They have an edge against SDSU there, with the Aztecs scoring 75.6 points per contest. Things are about even when it comes to field goal percentage, however. The Aztecs are hitting 46% of their shots, while the Aggies are shooting 45.6% from the floor.

San Diego State is led by junior guard Malachi Flynn, who is averaging 15.5 points per game. Flynn also leads the team in assists, with 5.1 per contest. Like Utah State, SDSU also have four players scoring 10+ points a game. Forwards Matt Mitchell (11.1 points) and Yanni Wetzell (10.7 points) have been solid contributors, and guard Jordan Schakel is adding 10.1 points.

Utah State were the preseason favorites to win the Mountain West Conference title this preseason, but SDSU have gotten off to the hotter start. This game would provide the Aggies with an opportunity to have their first major statement win of the season.

The Aggies are undefeated (8-0) at home this season, while San Diego State has not lost on the road, going a perfect 3-0 as visitors so far this season.