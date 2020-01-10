Shields vs Habazin Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin will box for the WBC and WBO women’s light middleweight titles at Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ, on Friday.

Shields vs Habazin Preview

Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) is the undisputed middleweight champion of the world, and she held the WBC and IBF super middleweight belts from 2017-18.

“I’m very happy to kick off 2020,” Shields said, according to Bad Left Hook. “Gervonta Davis ended 2019 on Showtime and then the GWOAT brings in the New Year for Showtime in 2020. It’s going to be a great start to the year. I’m coming in with a bang and gunning for the knockout.”

The 24-year-old American is making her professional light middleweight debut.

She and Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs), a 30-year-old Croatian, have been scheduled to fight twice before. An Aug. 17 bout in Shields’ hometown of Flint, MI, was dashed when she injured her knee.

The fight was postponed to Oct. 5, but a physical altercation between the fighters’ camps broke out during the weigh-in a day earlier, and the bout was again called off. Shields’ brother, Artis Mack, was charged with assaulting Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir.

“After our fight was cancelled, I stayed active and only put on about 10 pounds,” Shields said, per Bad Left Hook. “I’ve been down in Florida for the last six or seven weeks. It’s been hard work. I’ve pushed myself and I’m not taking Habazin lightly. I want the knockout because Ivana talks too much. I’m staying focused on being focused, and not letting anyone throw me off by talking nonsense.

“I don’t eat meat anymore. I haven’t in over three months, so my body is more toned now. I actually have a six-pack already with just a little more weight to lose. I think people are going to be surprised at the 154-pound version of me. I’m going to be very strong and very fast because I’ve basically had five months to prepare and to get ready for her specifically.”

Habazin held the IBF welterweight title in 2014 and the IBO middleweight title in 2018. She’s fought at light middleweight one time, falling in her bid for Mikaela Laurén’s title.

“I guarantee it’s going to be over before six rounds,” Habazin said, according to Fightsnews.com. “And I say six because I’m punching different. I’m stronger at 154. I’m faster.

“I just try to keep carrying women’s boxing the best way that I can. I’m regarded as a top 10 fighter in boxing already with only nine fights. When you have that kind of pressure you have to go out and not be average. Skill-wise, there’s not a woman that can compare to me. I can do everything. I can box, I can brawl, I can stand in front of you toe-to-toe.”