Villanova vs Marquette Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Villanova Wildcats (10-2), currently the No. 10 team in the nation, will head to Milwaukee to face the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3) Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Villanova vs Marquette Preview

Marquette is coming off a 92-75 road loss to Creighton in their Big East opener. The Golden Eagles didn’t play well on either side of the ball, coughing up 16 turnovers while looking confused and out of place on defense. Marquette has lost two other games, to Wisconsin and the then-fifth ranked Maryland Terrapins, and they were drastically outplayed in both.

The Golden Eagles are led on offense by senior guard Markus Howard, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 25.6 points a game. One thing about Howard: his team tends to do well when he does well. When Howard struggles, however, his team seems to follow suit. In Marquette’s three losses, Howard is averaging just 14 points, and is shooting just 27% from the field. If the Wildcats can contain him, the Eagles will be in for a long afternoon.

Guard Sacar Anim is the only other Marquette player scoring in double figures, and the team is averaging 78.5 points a game. The Golden Eagles don’t have as dynamic or well-balanced of an attack as their opponents in this one, and they will need an outstanding effort from their bench, particularly forward Theo John, if they want to compete against Villanova.

As for the Wildcats, they have thrived on offense and defense by creating mismatches. Villanova head coach Jay Wright has put an emphasis on making sure his team is always learning, no matter the situation. “All these games for us are important,” Wright said after Nova’s last victory, a 68-62 win over Xavier. “We still have a lot to learn. You can learn from winning if you’re honest with yourself. We could have lost this one and there would have been a lot of lessons from first-half turnovers, playing unintelligently when we got a lead, some breakdowns on offense.”

Wright has his team striving to play as smart as possible, and they are currently riding a six-game winning streak into this game. The Wildcats are scoring 77.3 points a game so far this season, and they are led by junior guard Collin Gillespie, who is averaging 15 points a game. Gillespie also leads the team in assists with 4.9 per game. He is one of five Wildcats averaging in double figures, along with forwards Saddiq Bey (14.7 points), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (11.3 points) and Jermaine Samuels (10.3 points). Guard Justin Moore is also chipping in 12.3 points per contest.

The Wildcats are 1-1 on the road this season, losing to Ohio State in Columbus while beating Saint Joseph’s. Marquette is 9-1 at home this season.