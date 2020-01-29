How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 5 Online

Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 5 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The description for tonight’s episode, titled “One Night Spouse,” reads, “The honeymoon heats up in more ways than one as some of our newlyweds live out their fairytale love story on the tropical beaches of Panama, while other couples get off to a rocky start. Tensions rise as three couples struggle to find common ground with their stranger spouses.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

There is Definitely Some ‘Trouble in Paradise’ During Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s episode promises some sexy honeymoon fun, a few uncomfortable, tense conversations, and plenty of drama between the newlyweds, according to promos. The clip above sees Zach admit to the other four grooms that he is not attracted to Mindy, while she discusses the same issue with the brides. Although Mindy has stated in the past that she finds Zach attractive, she is (unsurprisingly) put off by his declaration, and is feeling slightly aggravated about the situation.

“Can I just start by saying f–k my life right now,” she tells the other four while they sit together in a hot tub. “He did tell me ‘I’m used to the people I date, me being attracted to them right away so this is weird for me.’ Like, I took that as, ‘okay, he’s not attracted to me.’ And like, whatever, did you even ask or care if I’m attracted to you?”

Meanwhile, both Derek and Brandon have some sexy honeymoon plans in store for their wives, complete with steamy bubble baths, champagne, rose petals and more, so it looks like at least a few of the couples will be enjoying their time in Panama.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

