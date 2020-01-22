‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Episode 10 Live Stream: How To Watch Online without Cable

The Season 4 midseason premiere of Riverdale airs tonight on The CW at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The episode is called Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues. After the possible reveal we learned at the end of Episode 9, you’ll likely want to watch live so you aren’t spoiled on a thing.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Streaming on the App

You can also watch Riverdale‘s new episodes for free on The CW app. However, they aren’t posted until the day after they air live (meaning they are posted on Thursdays.) So you can’t live stream the episodes for free on the app. But if you don’t mind watching the episodes the next day, they’re available without a login or subscription via the app. (Some viewers say the episodes may get posted as early as 12:30 a.m. on Thursdays.)

‘Riverdale’ Preview

Tonight’s episode is called Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues. The synopsis reads: “As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools; Archie is conflicted when Mary tells him about Uncle Frank’s troubled past.”

Here’s a preview.

Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 10 | Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues Promo | The CW

Spoilers for the season so far are below.

For the last episode, the show hinted that maybe Betty killed Jughead (if you believe that Jughead is really dead, which a lot of fans don’t.) Betty used the Farm’s trigger word (tangerine) to check if the “dark side” of her was still there. Then we flash forward to seeing Jughead with a head wound and Archie yelling that Jughead’s dead and asking Betty, “What did you do?!” Meanwhile, Betty is holding bloody rocks and looks horrified. This is all very How to Get Away with Murder-esque, with the flashforwards to a death and then flashing back to how they got there. But a lot of fans are having a tough time believing this isn’t some kind of misleading. Jughead’s got to be alive, right?

Fans have a lot of theories that you can read about in Heavy’s story here. Some think that Evelyn is setting Betty up, others think Charles and Chic are somehow involved, others think this is all part of Stonewall Prep’s Quill & Skull Secret Society. Still others believe this is connected to the mysterious videotape messenger. Maybe a way to try to draw the person out?

Oh, and there’s good news! The CW has renewed Riverdale for a fifth season. The CW also announced that it’s renewing Batwoman for a second season, The Flash for a seventh season, and Nancy Drew too. In addition, we’ll see Black Lightning for Season 4, Charmed for Season 3, Legends of Tomorrow for Season 6, Dynasty for Season 7, In the Dark for Season 3, Legacies for Season 3, Roswell, New Mexico for Season 3, and All American for Season 3. There will be 13 more episodes of Katy Keene this year, making a full season’s length of episodes. Only Supernatural and Arrow aren’t being renewed.

