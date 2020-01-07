How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Online

Vanderpump Rules returns for its eighth season on Tuesday night. The Bravo series follows restaurant mogul Lisa Vanderpump as she navigates a world of dramas, feuds and unexpected love triangles. Newcomer Dayna Kathan told E! News that fans are in for a treat, as this season contains more “emotions” and “messiness” than ever before.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Preview

Vanderpump Rules has made several new additions to its season 8 cast. These additions include Max Boyens, Brett Ciprioni and the aforementioned Dayna Kathan— each of whom work at the TomTom Bar in Los Angeles. The first-look preview for the season revealed that there is a romance brewing between Boyens and Kathan, who work as a general manager and hostess respectively.

“I think when you get a bunch of hot people together and a bunch of people that are all really cool and you all work under the same umbrella, things are bound to happen,” Kathan told E! Network. “Like, it’s just organically what went on, you know?”

Max Boyens told the outlet that he tries to separate his personal life from his professional life because he doesn’t want his career to be jeopardized by a failed romance. “Ultimately, it’s…it’s hard,” he explained. “[I try] leaving [drama] at the door because it can really affect your work ethic if you kind of sulk or you’re upset about something.” When asked about the current state of his relationship with Kathan, Boyens pleaded the fifth. “No comment on that,” he teased. “You have to watch.”

Brett Ciprioni is another newcomer who will have to contend with a past workplace romance. Despite being new to SUR, he is familiar with the veteran employee Scheana Shay. “Scheana and I actually have hooked up,” he revealed to E! News. “It is what it is, I guess. I try to be a friend, and I guess I don’t know how she feels ’cause I haven’t really talked to her recently. But when we do see each other, I always say hello. Respectful, you know, of course.”

Despite his copacetic relationship with Shay, Ciprioni does question the reason he was hired on, and determines that it has something to do with Shay and Boyens’ dynamic. “I just felt like [Scheana] was bringing me in there to f–k with your head for some reason, and I never intended that,” he tells Boyens during the season premiere. “So, right off the bat it’s like, you know, that s–t happens.”

