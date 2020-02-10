How to Watch ‘AGT The Champions’ Season 2 Finals Online

The final 10 acts perform on America’s Got Talent: The Champions on Monday, February 10 at 8/7c on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 2020 Finals Preview

These Finalists Are EXCITED To Perform In The Finals! – America's Got Talent: The Champions

Americas Got Talent: The Champions season 2 began with 40 global all-star acts from past seasons of the AGT franchise. Now, the 2020 season has narrowed the contestants down to 10 finalists; their pre-taped finals performance airs on February 10.

The February 10 episode’s official descriptions teases “The top 10 finalists perform, including four Golden Buzzer acts and six performers from the semifinals, for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; America’s Superfans vote to determine who will be named the ultimate champion.”

The 10 finalists performing in the season’s penultimate episode are Hans the accordion player, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, singer Marcelito Pomoy, dog trainer Alexa Lauenberger, stunt troupe Sandou Trio Russian Bar, singer Angelina Jordan, dance and stunt group V. Unbeatable, dance group Boogie Storm, dance group Silhouettes, and aerial acrobats Duo Transcend. While the finals will feature performances from all 10 acts, the winner will not be determined during the February 10 episode.

The results episode is scheduled to air on Monday, February 17 at 8/7c. The synopsis for the episode, entitled “The Champions Results Finale,” reads “In the finale, the ultimate champion is crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; special guests take the stage with the finalists for memorable performances.”

It is important to note that, unlike America’s Got Talent, this spinoff mini-series does not air its episodes live, which means that a winner has already been determined and at-home voting is not available. NBC explains on their website that “In America’s Got Talent: The Champions, voting is not open to the public. Advancing talent from each round is determined by the judge panel (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel) along with a select group of ‘superfans.'”

Although fans will have to wait until February 17 to know who was crowned the winner of season 2, an interview with Heidi Klum has Talent Recap wondering if she accidentally leaked the identity of the 2020 “Champion.” Of her golden winner pick, who we now know was Angelina Jordan, she said “This person is incredible. I think she will be a superstar, mark my words and I know I’ve said it before that my golden buzzer is going to win but this time my golden buzzer is going to win.” While those comments could certainly be a spoiler, it seems more likely that Klum was just expressing her excitement about the season’s talent, and generating buzz to promote AGT Champions 2020 ahead of its premiere.

