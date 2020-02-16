American Idol 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Premiere Online Without Cable

American Idol returns with an all-new season on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Airing on ABC, the 2020 premiere features a whole new round of auditions and allows viewers to get reacquainted with the show’s judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Not only are all three judges returning for Season 3 (aka Season 18), Ryan Seacrest is back in the mix, because what would American Idol be without its perennial host.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch American Idol live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of American Idol on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes of American Idol available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of American Idol on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of American Idol on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming devices via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘American Idol’ Season 18 Premiere Preview

ABC shared in an official preview that season premiere will kick off with lots of exciting performances. “Viewers will embark on a nation-wide journey across Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences with never-before-seen twists.”

“Those auditioning for the coveted ticket to Hollywood include a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in Idol history; a garbage collector with no experience who heads to the streets of Savannah to warm up for his audition; and a hopeless romantic who encounters her own fairy tale twist during her audition as she sings from the heart.”

