Dynamo vs Galaxy Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Dynamo will host the LA Galaxy in each side’s MLS regular season opener on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Univision and TUDN.

Dynamo vs Galaxy Preview

The Galaxy finished in fifth place in the Western Conference a year ago, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They fell to Los Angeles FC in the conference semifinals.

In January, the Galaxy signed striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández to an incentive-laden three-year contract with $18 million guaranteed.

“I just want to play,” he said after agreeing to the deal, according to The Associated Press. “This league and this team, it’s giving me that opportunity (to show) that I’m one of the best players around the world. That’s why they want me to be here, to try to improve this league and this team. … It’s a win-win-win-win. I know I’ll be on the pitch most of the time if I keep working hard for the club.”

Chicharito left Premier League club West Ham for La Liga’s Sevilla in the 2019 offseason, but only appeared in nine games for the Spanish side before he opted to join the Galaxy. The 31-year-old has scored 52 goals in 109 appearances for Mexico’s national team.

He’ll essentially take the place of striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, who scored 53 goals across all competitions in two seasons with the Galaxy before making a return to AC Milan.

“I think what makes a lot of the world-class players even better is (how) they get used to their circumstances,” Chicharito said, per AP. “That’s something that I think I can bring. I want to show them that I’ve never been a selfish player — even though strikers are going to be in front of everyone, and I’m probably going to take the shot. I’m completely motivated.”

The Dynamo lost just twice in their first 11 MLS tests a season ago, then dropped 16 of their remaining 23 to place 10th in the Western Conference and 19th overall.

Over the offseason, they traded winger Marlon Hairston for forward Darwin Quintero, who scored 16 goals across all competitions for Minnesota United last year. In October, the team hired former United States international Tab Ramos to be their manager. He had helmed the American under-20 team since 2011.

“I feel good about coaching a professional team. I get an opportunity to be with the team every day and live with the team every day,” Ramos said, according to MLSsoccer.com. “The national team I think is more difficult because its sporadic times and you have guys coming in from all over the world and you have to make them a team in seven days and go play a game, so I am much happier in this environment.”