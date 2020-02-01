MSU vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans basketball team will visit the Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Michigan State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Spartans pounded the Northwestern Wildcats 79-50 at home on Wednesday to improve to 16-5 on the season and 8-2 in conference play.

“Well there was a couple of things we wanted to accomplish,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “One was to get off to a better start, did a decent job of that. One of them was to rebound well and defend without fouling, we did a very good job of that. One of them was to get some consistency and we were very poor on that. After a great start we had a very, very mediocre middle and then I guess we had a good stretch in there in the second half, but the foolish turnovers are continuing.”

Spartans forward Marcus Bingham came off the bench to come up with a game-high 3 blocks, adding 7 points and as many rebounds in 15 minutes. The sophomore made 14 consecutive starts before last week’s 70-52 road victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, when he logged just five minutes off the bench and sat the entire second half.

“I thought encouraging things was Marcus Bingham Jr.,” Izzo said after Wednesday’s win, per the athletics department site. “He was sat down for reasons and some of them were to see if we could get him going whether you believe that or not it’s the truth, but he really responded and played really well within himself, rebounded, blocked some shots. Just kind of really played well and under control.”

The Badgers have dropped three of four to fall to 12-9 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten action.

They’ll be thin in the backcourt against Michigan State — on Wednesday, the conference suspended Brad Davison for a game for his actions late in the Badgers’ 68-62 road defeat to the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes. Davison appeared to strike Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery in the groin while fighting through a screen in the final minute.

On the same day Davison suspension’s came down, fellow Badgers guard Kobe King announced he’d be transferring from the program. King ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 10 points per game.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity, and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.

“We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals.”