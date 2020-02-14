How to Watch NBA Rising Stars Game 2020 Online Without Cable

The United Center will play host to the most talented rookies and sophomores in the league on Friday night when they compete in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Rising Stars Game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

2020 NBA Rising Stars Game Preview

It will be Team USA vs Team World when the NBA’s first and second-year stars get their chances to shine in this game.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will lead Team USA, while Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will suit up for Team World in what promises to be a fun and fast-paced affair.

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies will join Young on a USA squad overflowing with talent. Seeing Young and Williamson on the same team will be one of the highlights of this one.

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks will join Doncic on Team World’s roster, which is equally impressive. Here’s a list of participants in the game for both teams.

Team USA:

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls

Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte Hornets

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Team World

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards

Svi Mykhailiuk, Detroit Pistons

Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Team USA won this event last year, 161-144, with Young giving a standout performance as a rookie. Young notched a double-double, scoring 25 points and dishing out 10 assists. For Team USA, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers will replace Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

For Team World, Pelicans forward Nicoló Melli will be replacing Phoenix Suns’ center Deandre Ayton, who is also fighting through an ankle injury.