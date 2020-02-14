How to Watch NBA Rising Stars Game 2020 Online Without Cable

The United Center will play host to the most talented rookies and sophomores in the league on Friday night when they compete in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game.
The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Rising Stars Game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:
2020 NBA Rising Stars Game Preview
It will be Team USA vs Team World when the NBA’s first and second-year stars get their chances to shine in this game.
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will lead Team USA, while Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will suit up for Team World in what promises to be a fun and fast-paced affair.
New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies will join Young on a USA squad overflowing with talent. Seeing Young and Williamson on the same team will be one of the highlights of this one.
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks will join Doncic on Team World’s roster, which is equally impressive. Here’s a list of participants in the game for both teams.
Team USA:
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
- Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls
- Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte Hornets
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat
- Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors
- Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers
- PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Team World
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans
- Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
- RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
- Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards
- Svi Mykhailiuk, Detroit Pistons
- Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards
Team USA won this event last year, 161-144, with Young giving a standout performance as a rookie. Young notched a double-double, scoring 25 points and dishing out 10 assists. For Team USA, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers will replace Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
For Team World, Pelicans forward Nicoló Melli will be replacing Phoenix Suns’ center Deandre Ayton, who is also fighting through an ankle injury.
