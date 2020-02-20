Rockets vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Rockets could debut some new faces as they kick off their post All-Star break slate with a trip to Chase Center to take on the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Rockets vs Warriors Preview

The Rockets are certainly not afraid of change, adding two new faces to the mix during the All-Star break in Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll as they look to refine their small-ball experiment. Green was bought out by the Jazz, while Carroll agreed to the same with the Spurs.

The Rockets are currently 34-20 and sit as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They’re 7.5 games back of the first place Lakers, but are just 3.5 games back of the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets.

“We’re trying to get better. At the same time, we have to win games,” Mike D’Antoni told reporters this week. “We want to get a good seed if possible. The most important thing is to get the team right and playing well as we go into the playoffs. The second thing is to get a good seed. Our objective is to do both.”

The Rockets are hoping to ride a small-ball look to the top of the standings, but the key will not be leaving winnable games on the table. Houston is 20-9 against teams with losing records, which includes a double-digit Christmas Day loss to the Warriors.

“It shouldn’t happen,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told the Houston Chronicle. “It could. We’ll try to avoid it. We didn’t want it to happen in the first part of the year, either. We didn’t play well. They did play well. It happened too many times to us this year. But then again, maybe we won some we weren’t supposed to. We have a chance to come in with a really good, high seed if we take care of business the last 28 games.

“If you miss (a better seed) by one, you go ‘Ohhhh, because we lost that (game,)’” D’Antoni added. “But that’s the way the season goes. You go over losses you shouldn’t have. I’m sure every team has them.”

After five straight Finals trips, the Warriors have struggled without their stars, stumbling to a 12-43 record at the All-Star Break. Kevin Durant bolted for Brooklyn, while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have both been sidelined most of the year with injuries. But head coach Steve Kerr has embraced playing a very young lineup that could pay dividends downs the road. And the down year could also result in a high draft pick to add to the reinforcements next year when everyone is back and healthy.

Curry is targeting an early March return, hoping to get some familiarity with the new-look roster, including Andrew Wiggins, who the team traded for before the deadline.

“These last few weeks have been really fun,” Kerr said. “[Curry] been going full bore in his individual workouts. To me it’s one of the things that’s been missing from our practices this year, the individual workouts of Steph and Klay and Kevin the last few years, post-practice.

“It’s like a clinic, a clinic for young players, how you have to conduct yourself as an NBA player. The work that you put in once practice is over is really part of how good you want to become and how serious you are taking this. I’ve never seen anyone work harder than Steph. Now, the younger guys are seeing … what he goes through.”