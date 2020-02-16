How to Watch ‘Slow Burn’ TV Series Online Without Cable

If you are obsessed with the 1960s/1970s and the Watergate scandal, then you are definitely going to want to check out EPIX’s new six-part series called Slow Burn, which is based on the award-winning podcast of the same name and which chronicles neglected aspects of well-known historical events. The first season of the show is based on the first season of the podcast, which was all about Watergate and premieres Sunday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Slow Burn live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via the Amazon Epix Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Epix channel, you can then watch Slow Burn either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages, while Epix can be added to any bundle as an extra. If you add Epix to either the “Plus” or “Max” channel bundle, all of it will come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Slow Burn live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Slow Burn live or on-demand on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In this documentary adaptation of the award-winning podcast, Slow Burn host Leon Neyfakh excavates the strange subplots and forgotten characters of recent political history. The first episode is called “Martha” and focuses on Martha Mitchell, the wife of President Nixon’s attorney general John Mitchell. She makes a discovery that changes her life and threatens to take down a sitting president. She would be the first of many to take on a White House determined to hide its secrets.

Expanding on the podcast’s first season, Neyfakh will look back on the Watergate crisis, examining the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president — and flashing back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today. In a recent interview with Slate, Neyfakh revealed that there was a lot of material they had to cut out of the podcast that they can now include on the TV show.

“There are a bunch of plots that we kind of left on the table when we were making the podcast because we wanted to keep things as straightforward as possible, and in many cases that meant setting aside certain strands of the story that would have been hard to fit into our framework,” said Neyfakh. “The main thing I’m thinking of is our decision [when making the podcast] to stay out of the White House for the most part, like we barely got into the mechanics of the operation that led to the Watergate burglary.

“We didn’t talk that much about who made which choice during the cover-up. We didn’t really talk to people in the White House that much. That was something that we got to do for the TV show, and I was really happy to round out the narrative with that extra layer. The podcast was so focused on what it was like to live through [Watergate] that we were approaching almost the social history of the scandal, and that’s very much reflected in the TV show as well, but we were able to get inside the scandal too, which I was very happy about.”

“With Slow Burn, Leon Neyfakh took a profound and compelling journey through some of the most unforgettable times in political history,” said EPIX’s president Michael Wright in a statement. “As huge fans of the podcast, we’re thrilled to work with our partners at Slate, Left/Right and, of course, Leon, to further explore what he so brilliantly brought to the fore.”

Neyfakh has worked for both the New York Observer and the Boston Globe before going to Slate. Last spring, he launched a new podcast called Fiasco, the first season of which focused on the 2000 election and the second on the Iran-Contra affair.

Slow Burn airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

