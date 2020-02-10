How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-1) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (20-2) at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina on Monday night.

UConn vs. South Carolina Preview

This will be a huge game for both teams, with both looking for momentum and bragging rights heading into tournament time in March.

The Huskies are coming off a 94-55 win over Memphis on Friday. That win came on the heels of their second loss of the year, a 74-56 dismantling at the hands of the No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks on February 3. Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma said this week that he thinks this South Carolina team could give his team fits in a similar fashion.

“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re tough. There’s a reason why they are No. 1,” Auriemma said about the Gamecocks. “Monday could be another (butt) whooping like the one we got the other night.”

UConn is averaging 78.3 points a game, which is 15th in the nation, and they have been solid on defense, allowing 54.6 points per contest. Forward Megan Walker has been excellent, nearly averaging a double-double with 19.5 points and nine rebounds a game. Christyn Williams and Crystal Dangerfield are both chipping in 15.5 points per game, but it’s sophomore forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa who may be the key in this one. Nelson-Ododa is scoring 11.2 points a game, and her 3.4 blocked shots a game is ranked sixth in the nation. Her presence and effectiveness in the paint will likely be a huge factor in this one.

The Gamecocks haven’t lost since November 28, and they are 8-1 against ranked teams so far this season. Led by former WNBA great Dawn Staley, South Carolina is scoring 83.4 points a game, which is fourth in the country.

Freshman forward Aliyah Boston leads South Carolina in scoring, averaging 13.3 points a game. Boston is one of four Gamecocks players scoring in double figures, including Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan (13 points), Zia Cooke (12.4 ppg) and Tyasha Harris (11.8 points). They have been a strong unit this season, and they will be looking to win their first national championship since 2017. Boston in particular has been a huge reason why the Gamecocks lead the nation in blocked shots with 8.3 a game.

“I guess she has the principle of verticality down,” Staley said about Boston. “She doesn’t lean over too much. I think her ability to block shots, it’s more about understanding personnel. She understands scouting reports and players’ tendencies. So I think part of it is timing, part of it is understanding where people like to go on the floor. I’ve never been around a young player that has all of those attributes.”

The Gamecocks are 0-8 all-time against the Huskies, so Staley and company will be thirsty for their first-every victory over UConn.