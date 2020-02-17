How to Watch the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show Online

The 2020 American Rescue Dog Show premieres Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Hallmark, with the second half of the show airing Monday, February 17 at the same time. The show aims to “shine the spotlight on rescue dogs” and highlight the importance of adopting, while honoring both mixbreed and purebred puppers.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Hallmark. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles include a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Show Features Categories Like Best in Snoring, Wiggles, Belly Rubs & Wrinkles

We can’t wait for the American Rescue Dog Show to start! Say hello to some of this year’s competitors with host @LarissaWohlTV & tweet using #BestInRescue tonight & tomorrow at 8pm/7c! #AdoptionEverAfter #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/lWVPj02VMY — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 16, 2020

The Hallmark description for tonight’s show reads, “The 2020 American Rescue Dog Show features shelter dogs of various breeds from across the country vying for top dog in the world’s most adorable categories. Featuring Rebecca Romijn, Rodney Peete, Ross Mathews, and more.”

Categories for the 2020 show include: Best in Senior Dogs, Best in Snoring, Best in Special Needs, Best in Talking, Best in Underbite, Best in Wiggling, Best in Belly Rubs, Best in Couch Potato, Best in Ears, and Best in Wrinkles. For a full list of this year’s nominees, you can click here, or on the “read next” link below.

You can also share photos of your rescue dog with the hashtag #BestinRescue on social media for a chance to win a cash prize. Hallmark’s website reads, “Celebrate your pet by sharing your dog’s photo with other fans with the hashtag #BestinRescue on Instagram or Twitter, or upload directly to see your lovable rescue featured on our social wall and for a chance to win a cash prize!” Click here to submit your photo to the Hallmark website.

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 to catch the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show on Hallmark. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

READ NEXT: 2020 American Rescue Dog Show Premiere Time & Channel

