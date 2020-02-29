How to Watch Kansas vs K State Basketball Online Without Cable

Rivals Kansas and Kansas State are set to meet up for the first time since their now infamous brawl earlier this season as they square off Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Kansas vs Kansas State Preview

Top-ranked Kansas is looking to push its win streak to 14 as they face off against Big 12 bottom-dweller Kansas State, but emotions will likely play a big role in the game. The last time the rivals met up, the Jayhawks 81-60 blowout win was lost in the aftermath of the matchup. A block and a little excessive celebration led to the scrap, spilling into the crowd and media section. Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa even had a chair in his hands at one point.

De Sousa is still serving a 12-game suspension that was a consequence of that fight. His fellow Jayhawk teammate David McCormack was suspended for two games. Kansas State’s James Love was suspended for eight games and Antonio Gordon was suspended for three.

“Everybody knows that was not a good thing and it should never happen in our game and it should never happen again between these institutions,” Kansas State executive associate athletic director Casey Scott said, via ESPN.

“It’s embarrassing,” Scott added of that incident. “I don’t think there’s an event manager like myself that doesn’t take pride in their operation and how we treat the visiting team and the officials and the fans and trying to put on a great show. I felt, in 2015, in that situation that we let our university down and we embarrassed the athletic department because it made national news for the wrong reasons.”

Despite the extra eyes trying to keep things in check because of the fight last time out, Kansas coach Bill Self still expects a raucous environment.

“I expect it will be great just like it always is when we go over there. I don’t think there will be anything that will take away from that,” Self told reporters. “Just like when we played at Waco (Texas) or play at most of our visiting venues, I think the crowd usually is pretty turned up. I’m sure that will be the case Saturday.

Kansas recently won its biggest game of the season, taking out then No. 1 Baylor 64-61.

“We’ll talk about what you should be prepared for,” Self said. “We didn’t say one word about the crowd at Baylor (prior to Saturday’s 64-61 victory in Waco). So it’s not like that’s going to be our point of emphasis going over there is just to talk about the crowd. Our point of emphasis will be to be poised and playing hard and competing hard, how to guard actions and take advantage of how they guard us. That’ll be our goals.”

Kansas State has lost eight games in a row, including their most recent stumble — a 85-66 loss to Baylor.