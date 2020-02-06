How to Watch Katy Keene Premiere Online Without Cable

Katy Keene, the new Riverdale spinoff series, premieres tonight, February 6 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on The CW. The description for the pilot episode reads, “Four aspiring artists from Riverdale try to make it on Broadway.”

New Episodes Air Thursday Nights at 8 p.m. EST on The CW

Katy Keene | Official Extended Trailer | The CWKaty Keene premieres Thursday, February 6. Stream free next day only on The CW App! SUBSCRIBE: http://go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About KATY KEENE: Fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and “It Girl” Pepper Smith — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together. Connect with KATY KEENE Online: Follow KATY KEENE on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/CW_KatyKeene/ Like KATY KEENE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CWKatyKeene Follow KATY KEENE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CWKatyKeene About The CW: Official YouTube Channel for The CW Network featuring the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico. Connect with The CW Online: Visit The CW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/home Like The CW on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/thecw Follow The CW on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thecw Follow The CW on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecw Follow The CW on TUMBLR: http://cwnetwork.tumblr.com Follow The CW on PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/thecw Katy Keene | Official Extended Trailer | The CW https://www.youtube.com/TheCW 2019-11-16T04:09:29.000Z

New episodes will air Thursday nights on The CW, followed by Legacies at 9 p.m. The description for Episode 2, titled “Chapter Two: You Can’t Hurry Love,” reads, “With Katy’s personal life in a holding pattern, she can’t seem to escape even at work; Jorge finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community and must decide if he wants to give up performing as Ginger.”

The musical dramady will follow Katy Keene, played by Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, an aspiring fashion designer in New York City looking to break into a posh, high-end NYC department store. According to Den of Geek, the show will follow Katy and her friends in as they try “to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio” while living in the Big Apple.

Hale will be joined by actor Jonny Beauchamp, who plays her roommate Jorge, actress Julia Chan who portrays Keene’s friend Pepper, and Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, a main character of Riverdale who heads to the big city to chase her dream of being a professional singer.

Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on The CW to catch new episodes of Katy Keene. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

