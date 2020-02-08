How to Watch Millrose Games 2020 Online Without Cable

New York City’s Fort Washington Avenue Armory will host the Millrose Games, an annual indoor track and field event, on Saturday.

Millrose Games 2020 Preview

Allyson Felix headlines a field full of Olympic medalists and world champions.

The six-time Olympic champion sprinter will be pitted against 100-meter world champion Teahna Daniels and 17-year-old Jamaican star Briana Williams, who claimed gold in the 100-meter and the 200-meter at the 2018 U20 world championships.

Felix gave birth to her first child, daughter Camryn, in November 2018. Eight months later, she ran at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, placing sixth in the 400-meter and punching her ticket to a record-breaking ninth world championships.

At the world championships, she won gold in the mixed 4×400-meter relay and the women’s 4×400-meter relay, pushing her worlds medal count to 13 and breaking a tie with Usain Bolt for the most all-time. That mixed relay team set a world record with a time of 3:09.34.

In a preliminary round at the world championships in Doha, she ran the fastest 400-meter split (49.8 seconds) of any woman in any relay race at the event.

“I feel a greater sense of responsibility now,” Felix said, according to Reuters. “Of course, qualifying and going after gold medals is still on the top of my list but I also feel this opportunity to show my daughter so many things, show other girls a lot and to really just stand by a lot of my values.”

She added: “With last year being a year coming back from pregnancy and all of that, it’s not my usual buildup.

“(I’m) just trying to be really smart about everything and being patient and sticking to the plan — as an athlete that’s always difficult.”

At the Olympic trials in June, Felix will attempt to qualify for her fifth games. Gail Devers is the only American sprinter to have competed in five Olympics.

Though Felix raced strictly in the 400-meter last year, the 34-year-old is planning to race in the 200-meter as well at the trials. She has an Olympic gold and two silvers at the shorter distance.

“Everything’s on the table this year,” Felix said, according to NBC Sports. “This year, I’m going to be getting back to sprinting. I think that’s really key for me to be myself, and that’s something that I didn’t even get to touch last year.”

Already the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, Felix is three golds from tying Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi’s record for most titles, and three overall medals from tying Nurmi’s record for top-three finishes.