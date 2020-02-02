How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Missouri Wrestling

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling team will host the No. 24 Missouri Tigers at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday.

The match (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of hundreds of college sporting events this season (including many Oklahoma State wrestling matches), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Missouri vs Oklahoma State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Missouri vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Cowboys split a pair of duals on a trip to Iowa last week, falling to the No. 15 Northern Iowa Panthers 15-19 before besting the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones 23-9.

They notched a second consecutive victory on Friday, demolishing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 35-3 at home to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Oklahoma State 125-pounder Nick Piccininni, ranked No. 4 by InterMat, put his side up early with a 17-1 drubbing of No. 19 Danny Vega.

Boo Lewallen, the Cowboys’ lone No. 1, recorded another lopsided victory, topping No. 11 Henry Pohlmeyer 10-0 at 149 pounds. He scored a pair of four-point takedowns in the third period.

“I like the way Boo Lewallen broke that match open a little bit in the third period,” Cowboys head coach John Smith said, according to Sports Illustrated. “He was a little bit slow on his feet and a little bit conservative. Last year, that guy ended his season in November, so maybe he was just a little bit hesitant or concerned about what he does. You just wrestle smart and you wrestle hard, you finish hard. I did like that he broke the match open in the third period.”

Against Mizzou, Lewallen will link up with No. 5 Brock Mauller, the Tigers’ highest-ranked wrestler.

“It’s just like any other match,” Mauller said, according to The Maneater. “I might be a little more focused — I mean, I’m focused for every match. But I’ll just go in there, do what I need to do, wrestle how I wrestle.”

The Tigers have won four straight duals to improve to 10-5.

“Oklahoma State’s well-coached,” Mizzou head coach Brian Smith said, according to The Maneater. “They have a really good team. But matchup-wise, I know we can compete with them and go down there and get a win. I know it, they have to know it.”

He added: “What it takes is winning your positions, going and getting takedowns when it’s short-time at the end of a period, getting off the bottom, riding really tough.”

Dual Lineup

(Mizzou vs Oklahoma State)

125 pounds: Cameron Valdiviez (15-7) or Dack Punke (12-9) vs No. 4 Nick Piccininni (18-1)

133 pounds: Allan Hart (13-8) vs Reece Witcraft (12-6)

141 pounds: Alex Butler (9-6) vs Dusty Hone (15-6)

149 pounds: No. 5 Brock Mauller (20-1) vs No. 1 Boo Lewallen (14-0)

157 pounds: No. 10 Jarrett Jacques (21-3) vs Wyatt Sheets (12-6) or Jalin Harper (6-3)

165 pounds: Peyton Mocco (19-9) vs No. 8 Travis Wittlake (20-1)

174 pounds: Connor Flynn (15-5) or Jeremiah Kent (17-7) vs No. 11 Joe Smith (4-2) or Andrew Shomers (11-7)

184 pounds: Dylan Wisman (14-5) vs Anthony Montalvo (14-5)

197 pounds: Wyatt Koelling (17-4) vs No. 11 Dakota Geer (16-4)

Heavyweight: Jake Bohlken (10-9) vs Austin Harris (4-7) or Cornelius Putnam (0-2)