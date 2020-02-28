How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Premiere Online Free

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 premieres Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on VH1. The synopsis for the premiere episode, titled “I’m That Bitch,” reads, “Nicki Minaj guest judges the new cast of queens competing for $100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The first step toward the crown is having to write and perform an original rap number.”



Guest Judges Include Nicki Minaj, Thandie Newton, Whoppi Goldberg & More

Season 12 will feature 13 new queens and over a dozen celebrity guest judges, including Nicki Minaj, Normani, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow. Regular judges include Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley, alongside RuPaul herself.

According to RuPaul, the new season will feature some of the most outlandish challenges to date. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality,” RuPaul said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

Check out the full list of queens below:

Tune in Friday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1.

