How to Watch ‘The Soup’ Revival Without Cable

The Soup premieres on E! at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight, February 12, 2020. Host Jade Catta-Preta impersonates Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and provides a comedic recap of the week in pop culture on the 2020 reboot of Talk Soup.

‘The Soup’ Preview

E! brings The Soup back to air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern hosted by comedian Jade Catta-Preta. The series began as Talk Soup in 1991 and was rebooted as The Soup in 2004 and then cancelled in 2014. The Soup is a recap of the week’s biggest celebrity and TV moments in which Catta-Preta provides pop cultural analysis in impersonations and commentary. The original series was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2014 and audiences loved its snarky take on pop culture.

Catta-Preta promises to recapture the humor that made the original such a success while toning down the snark, saying, “I’m a fan of all this stuff and I think that’s a different rhythm than what we’ve seen.” The revival is big news for the network and for Catta-Preta. The Soup expands her work as a comedian in major TV productions beyond MTV’s Girl Code and Comedy Central’s @Midnight.

Promotional videos for the series showed Catta-Preta giving a rendition of Jennifer Beal’s performance in Flashdance, but instead of dumping water on herself, she uses a bucket of chicken noodle soup. In the preview, Catta-Preta says the show keeps up with paparazzi, “streaming wars, social clap back, side boob” while dissecting story lines, emerging trends and reality star behavior.

She follows several other famous faces who have led the show. The original installment starred Greg Kinnear, followed by John Henson, Hal Sparks and Aisha Tyler. McHale, an undisputed king of sarcasm, hosted all 618 episodes of the 2004 to 2015 revival.

The Soup stayed true to the original format, says Catta-Preta to Entertainment. “I think that’s what people love. It can’t feel overproduced. So we still have a green screen. It’s sort of the second character on the show.”

Originally the show was called Talk Soup because it covered talk shows. Now The Soup covers talk shows, scripted shows, reality competitions and TikTok, which is its own category. The Soup branched out to include Hallmark, Lifetime and the CW, reported Entertainment.

Catta-Preta performed stand-up in Los Angeles, New York, and her home country of Brazil, and she’s had roles on TV shows including Californication, Modern Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show. She attracted E! after filming a pilot with the network last year (a social-media panel show with Nick Cannon) and making some red carpet appearances. When the network decided to reboot The Soup, Catta-Preta did some screen tests, drafted a script, and found herself “staring down the legacy of the comedians who have come before her,” reported Fast Company.

