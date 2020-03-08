How to Watch Cal vs UCLA Gymnastics Online Without Cable

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastics team will host the No. 9 Cal Golden Bears in Pac-12 action on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

The meet starts at noon PT and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch a live stream of Cal vs UCLA on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Pac-12 Network is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Cal vs UCLA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the meet on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Pac-12 Network is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Pac-12 Network if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cal vs UCLA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Cal vs UCLA Gymnastics Preview

The Bruins competed in their final road meet of the season on Feb. 29, besting the Oregon State Beavers 197.250-196.825 to improve to 6-2 on the year and 4-2 in the Pac-12.

“I’m extremely proud about where the team has come (and) the growth the team has had,” UCLA head coach Chris Waller said, according to the Daily Bruin. “So many people have stepped up in terms of leadership and we’ve hit a lot of milestones, but collectively the team is incredibly connected. Up to this point, the story we’ve written is we’ve got a dynamic top-three team in the country, we’re contenders for a national championship, but more importantly we’ve built something really special together that I know they’re going to remember for a lifetime.”

The Bruins lost on bars and floor, scoring a season-low 49.250 in the latter event. UCLA senior Kyla Ross posted the best final scores on bars and beam, finishing each event with a 9.975.

“We definitely had highs and lows,” Ross said, per the Daily Bruin. “It wasn’t our most consistent meet, but I think we still stayed strong throughout the whole time and didn’t let down when we had a mistake or problem.”

Only one gymnast participated in all four events: UCLA senior Felicia Hano, who posted a 39.450.

“Getting comfortable in the all-around was the biggest key for me,” Hano said, per the Daily Bruin. “I’ve never done all-around before (this season), so every meet I’m chipping away and getting more comfortable every time, which I think is contributing to higher scores every meet for me.”

The Golden Bears improved to 4-3 overall and in Pac-12 action a week ago, overcoming three falls to defeat the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats 196.400-196.275.

“We’ve trained so hard, so we know we can just trust ourselves no matter what happens,” Cal junior Nina Schank said, according to The Daily Californian.

Schank competed on beam for the first time in her collegiate career, tying for a team high with a 9.850. She won the all-around with a score of 39.475.

Sophomore Talitha Jones and junior Kyana George missed the meet with injuries, opening the door for four Bears to compete in all four events; no Wildcats attempted the all-around.

“It doesn’t matter if everything is going wrong or everything is going right,” Cal co-head coach Justin Howell said, per The Daily Californian. “Your job doesn’t change. Your task doesn’t change. The things that you should be focusing on don’t change.”