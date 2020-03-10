How to Watch Hartford vs Stony Brook Online Without Cable

The No. 3 seed Hartford Hawks (17-15, 9-7) will head to Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook to face the No. 2 seed Sea Wolves (20-12, 10-6) on Tuesday in the American East semifinals.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Hartford vs Stony Brook live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Hartford vs Stony Brook Preview

The Sea Wolves are coming off a 76-73 win against the Albany Great Danes. Makale Foreman led the way for Stony Brook with 23 points. Foreman was one of five Sea Wolves averaging in double figures in the game. Solid shooting also helped, as the team shot 46 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range in the victory.

Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said after the game that he felt playing at home helped his team pull through against the Great Danes. “Without the atmosphere, we don’t win,” Ford said on Saturday night. “Does the crowd make a one-possession difference? You bet they do.” Ford and company are likely glad to be at home once again in this one, but they’ll have their work cut out for them.

The Sea Wolves are 0-2 against the Hawks so far this year, dropping 69-65 loss on the road, while also falling at home, 65-54, on February 26. Ford wants to see fewer turnovers from his squad this time around.

“We’re going to have to remember that we’re wearing white jerseys on Tuesday night, because the last time they were here, we threw them the ball 16 times,” Ford joked this week. “Some of them were them making great steals. And other times we were really loose and sloppy.”

The Hawks have won three of their last four, with their most recent win coming against UMass Lowell. Hartford is averaging 66.8 points a game, with three players scoring 10 or more points a game on the season. Senior guard Malik Ellison is nearly averaging a double-double, netting 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest.

Ellison averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds against Stony Brook in their two meetings during the regular season, and he had 29 points in the Hawks’ victory on February 26. Thus, he could be a key factor in this game, and will likely be a thorn in the side of the Sea Wolves.

Hartford head coach John Gallagher said this week that he thinks Ellison “is the best player I’ve ever coached in 10 years,” but he and his team are taking things one game at a time.

“I think [we] can win it because we have the best defensive team we’ve had, and we have the best player we’ve had,” Gallagher said. “But I’m not looking to win it. I’m looking to win Tuesday. That’s all I’m looking to do. And then whatever they tell me. Tuesday is the only game that matters.”

The Hawks are 1-10 all-time against teams with the No. 2 seed, while the Sea Wolves are 13-6 at home against Hartford.