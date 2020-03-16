How to Watch ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

One of the more timely recent reboots of an old television show is Roswell, New Mexico, which takes the “aliens hiding among us” idea of the original Roswell series and puts an immigration spin on it. The second season returns Monday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Preview

When we last saw the Roswell, New Mexico gang, Noah (Karan Oberoi), with some help from a mind-controlled Isobel (Lily Cowles), had kidnapped Max (Nathan Parsons) and then put Max and Isobel in their pods to use as leverage for when the aliens arrived to take them back. Michael (Michael Vlamis) showed up and got Noah’s attention long enough for Max to escape and kill Noah.

The next day, Michael and Isobel explored Noah’s hideout and found Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) missing sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder) in his pod. They got Max to use his powers to bring her back, but the finale ended with Liz showing up to discover her sister alive and Max apparently dead.

Now, the second season picks up fairly quickly after the first season finale. In the episode description of the season two premiere, titled “Stay (I Missed You)”, Liz is torn between the heartbreak of losing Max and her joy at having her sister back. She decides to focus on moving herself and Rosa out of Roswell. Meanwhile, Michael struggles with Max’s death in his own self-destructive way, and Isobel works on honing her alien powers. But Rosa might have the most trouble of anyone, as she begins to experience weird side effects from her resurrection.

Then in episode two, titled “Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space,” Michael avoids facing the truth about his mother by trying to help Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is struggling with her own family crisis. And Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to learn the truth about what happened to her the night she died.

Finally, in episode three, titled “Good Mother,” Jason Behr from the original Roswell guest stars alongside Kayla Ewell and Riley Voelkel. Ewell plays Nora, one of the original aliens involved in the spaceship crash in 1947, and Voelkel plays Cameron, who shows up looking for answers about Max.

Behr’s character is being kept top secret, but creator Carina Adly Mackenzie revealed at New York Comic Con last fall that the actor, who played Max in the original series, will be around for “at least four [episodes],” according to Deadline.

“I was sitting and watching him work and thinking, I can’t believe he’s here. It’s been an extraordinary experience,” said Mackenzie, adding that his “top secret character” has “deep ties to Roswell, New Mexico’s history.”

And in a fun tidbit, one of his episodes will be directed by Shiri Appleby, who played Liz to Behr’s Max in the original series.

Roswell, New Mexico season two premieres Monday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

