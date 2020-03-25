How to Watch ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

The Vice documentary series Dark Side of the Ring made its Season 2 debut with a two-part special about Chris Benoit.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Benoit special and other Season 2 episodes of Dark Side of the Ring live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 2 Preview

If the first season of this Vice original show was any indication, season two will be full of eye-opening reveals and fascinating facts about some of wrestling’s all-time greats. The docuseries, which features hour-long episodes that go behind the scenes of some of the most controversial events and stories in professional wrestling, will return with a new batch of episodes.

Season one featured the story of the Von Erich Family, the tale of Randy “Macho Man” Savage and his real-life wife Elizabeth, the mysterious deaths of wrestling legends Bruiser Brody and Gino Hernandez, an episode devoted to the “Montreal Screwjob,” the infamous bout in which Bret Hart lost the championship, and the story of female wrestler The Fabulous Moolah.

The second season will feature 10 episodes, up from six, and its season premiere should be a powerful one.

The season two premiere is a two-parter, and it delves into one of the most disturbing events in the history of professional wrestling: the murder-suicide of former WWE star Chris Benoit, who murdered his wife and 7-year-old son before taking his own life.

“Benoit Part One” will air first, and Part Two will air the following evening.

Also on the docket for season two: the story of the death of Nancy Argentino, the girlfriend of former superstar Jimmy ‘Super Fly’ Snuka who was murdered in May of 1983. Over three decades later, at the age of 72, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Season two will also feature a profile on New Jack of ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) fame, an episode devoted to the ‘Brawl for All,’ tournament, a short-lived attempt at actual physical brawling that left multiple wrestlers with serious, legitimate injuries, a profile on one of wrestling’s all-time great tag teams, Hawk and Animal of the Road Warriors, the story of former wrestler David Schultz’ assault of 20/20 reporter John Stossel, an episode devoted to Herb Abrams and the UWF, a look into the mysterious death of wrestler Dino Bravo, and in what will surely be a powerful episode, the story of Owen Hart and his death from a fall during the filming of a WWE pay-per-view special will be told.

Hart lost his life while performing a stunt that had him leaping from nearly 80 feet in the air. His harness malfunctioned, and he fell to his death in what became one of wrestling’s greatest tragedies.