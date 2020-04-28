Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in May 2020?

May is nearly here, and with it comes a host of new Disney Plus premieres, series finales, and classic films to keep you occupied while the nation continues to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. From notable titles like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil to the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney’s got you covered during self-isolation.
Not only do fans get the eight-episode Mandalorian documentary to look forward to, Disney will also be releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, titled “Victory and Death,” which airs on Star Wars Day (also known as May the 4th). The Rise of Skywalker is actually being released two months ahead of schedule, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story later this summer on July 9.
On top of all of the exciting Star Wars releases, the streaming service will also be adding dozens of classic movie favorites, including George of the Jungle, Homeward Bound, The Princess Bride, and many, many more.
With hundreds of hours worth of content to explore while you’re social distancing, Disney’s May lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in May 2020:
Friday, May 1
- Awesome Animals (Season 1)
- Birth of Europe (Season 1)
- Bride of Boogedy
- Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)
- CAR SOS (Seasons 1-7)
- Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1-3)
- George of the Jungle
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
- How to Play Baseball
- In Beaver Valley
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)
- Love & Vets (Season 1)
- Nature’s Half Acre
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)
- Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-4)
- The Princess Bride
- Prowlers of the Everglades
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
- Survive the Tribe (Season 1)
- United States of Animals (Season 1)
- Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)
- Water Birds
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Prop Culture (series premiere – all 8 episodes)
Saturday, May 2
- John Carter
Monday, May 4
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (series premiere)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series finale)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Friday, May 8
- Be Our Chef Episode (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)
- Disney Insider (new episode)
Friday, May 15
- Fury Files
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)
- It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (series premiere)
Friday, May 22
- The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
- Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)
- Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1-2)
- Disney Vampirina (Season 2)
- Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)
- Hello, Dolly!
- Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)
- The Big Fib (series premiere – all 15 episodes)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)
- It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)
Friday, May 29
- Disney Doc McStuffins (Season 5)
- Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 1)
- Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)
- Mickey and the Seal
- The Moon-Spinners
- Violetta (Season 2)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for May 2020
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.