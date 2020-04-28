Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in May 2020?

Start Your Free Trial Here

May is nearly here, and with it comes a host of new Disney Plus premieres, series finales, and classic films to keep you occupied while the nation continues to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. From notable titles like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil to the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney’s got you covered during self-isolation.

Not only do fans get the eight-episode Mandalorian documentary to look forward to, Disney will also be releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, titled “Victory and Death,” which airs on Star Wars Day (also known as May the 4th). The Rise of Skywalker is actually being released two months ahead of schedule, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story later this summer on July 9.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+Go beyond the making of The Mandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th, only on Disney+. 2020-04-23T12:46:24.000Z

On top of all of the exciting Star Wars releases, the streaming service will also be adding dozens of classic movie favorites, including George of the Jungle, Homeward Bound, The Princess Bride, and many, many more.

With hundreds of hours worth of content to explore while you’re social distancing, Disney’s May lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in May 2020:

Friday, May 1

Awesome Animals (Season 1)

(Season 1) Birth of Europe (Season 1)

(Season 1) Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)

(Season 1) CAR SOS (Seasons 1-7)

(Seasons 1-7) Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)

(Season 1) Love & Vets (Season 1)

(Season 1) Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)

(Season 1) Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-4)

(Seasons 1-4) The Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (Season 1)

(Season 1) United States of Animals (Season 1)

(Season 1) Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)

(Season 3) Water Birds

Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Prop Culture (series premiere – all 8 episodes)

Saturday, May 2

John Carter

Monday, May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (series premiere)

(series premiere) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series finale)

(series finale) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Friday, May 8

Be Our Chef Episode (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Insider (new episode)

Friday, May 15

Fury Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)

(new episode) It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (series premiere)

Friday, May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)

(Season 1) Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Disney Vampirina (Season 2)

(Season 2) Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)

(Season 1) Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)

(Season 2) The Big Fib (series premiere – all 15 episodes)

(series premiere – all 15 episodes) Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)

(new episode) It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Friday, May 29

Disney Doc McStuffins (Season 5)

(Season 5) Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 1)

(Season 1) Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (Season 2)

(Season 2) Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode)

(new episode) It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for May 2020

