How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Online Without Cable

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Season 4 premieres Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT following new episodes of Dragnificent!. A new limited series titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined will also precede What Now? at 9 p.m. ET, so fans will have two new episodes of 90 Day to look forward to on Monday nights.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Moreover, you don’t need a credit card (only a phone number or email address) to sign up for a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TLC. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” deal, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime without a credit card (only email address) and then watch for free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Season 4 Features Several Returning, Fan-Favorite 90 Day Cast Members

The TLC description of the spinoff reads, “This exclusive digital series delves into the lives of 90 Day Fiance couples we haven’t seen since they said ‘I do.'” Shortened clips of the episodes and updates on the cast were released weekly on the TLC GO app over the last two months, and full episodes of What Now will continue airing through May.

Episode 1 of What Now? is titled “New Beginnings” and features several returning, fan-favorite cast members, including Steven and Olga Koshimbetova, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, and Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester.

The description of Episode 1 reads, “Jesse is back in the states and open to finding love again. Avery prepares to visit Omar after eight months apart. Loren and Alexei have a life-changing surprise. Steven can’t wait to welcome Olga and Alex to the United States.”

The rest of the Season 4 cast includes stars from all seasons of the show, including David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, Robert and Anny Springs, Laura and Aladin Jallali, Rachel Bear and Jon Walters, Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, and Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? air Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

