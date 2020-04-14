How to Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online Without Cable

If you’re looking for an adorable rom-com TV show to add to your summer viewing schedule, look no further than ABC’s new The Baker and the Beauty, premiering Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It is as fun and sweet as the treats the titular baker creates.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Baker and the Beauty on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Baker and the Beauty live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch The Baker and the Beauty live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch The Baker and the Beauty live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Preview

The Baker and the Beauty – TrailerSubscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-01-08T22:33:13.000Z

This modern-day fairy tale stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, a man who works in his Cuban family’s bakery, doing everything his loving parents and siblings expect of him. But everything gets turned upside down when he meets Noa Nathalie Kelley), an international superstar. They begin a romance, but it thrusts Daniel into the limelight, something he’s not sure he’s ready to undertake. Will the unlikely couple be able to make it work as they pull their respective families into a clash of cultures?

The show is actually based on an Israeli program, but executive producer Dean Georgaris told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour that they used that as a jumping-off point and then made the show their own.

“The Israeli show really stayed focused primarily on the baker and the beauty, you know, and it was a half-hour show. We were able to expand it for the hour and really make it about the entire family, which, I think, sets us apart and also lets us get to do what we’re really excited about doing, which is those family stories that we can all relate to,” said Georgaris.

Star Kelley also said that she loved the original Noa, but she didn’t base her performance off the Israeli version.

The Baker and The Beauty – FeaturetteSubscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-04-10T01:21:22.000Z

“I loved the original Noa’s performance. But ours is set in a very different world, and I definitely did build this Noa Hamilton from the ground up,” said Kelley. “And that was a really fun, enriching experience. She’s an amazing character to be able to play. I’m so grateful that ABC has given me the opportunity to portray an intelligent, aspirational woman like Noa. I think that’s something the audience, and especially young women, need to see right now.”

And while Kelley can certainly identify with playing a celebrity, Rasuk said that he can also identify with someone who is thrust into the spotlight.

“I think it’s dizzying in the sense that — I was born and raised in New York, super humble beginnings,” said Rasuk. “And as my career progressed, I was able to witness a lot of stars … in the Hollywood scene. So I always had, sort of, stories or anecdotes from things that I didn’t necessarily experience but I was sort of a part of. And so when it came to being cast in this role, I was able to incorporate that a lot, the experiences that I had from coming up from Lower East Side, Manhattan, to Hollywood and all the stories in between. And so I brought that a lot with the storyline between me and Nathalie.”

This new ABC comedy also stars Carlos Gomez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

The Baker & the Beauty airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, following the new Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart.

