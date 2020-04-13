How to Watch Kenny Rogers A&E Documentary Online Free

The A&E Network is about to debut a two-night series of new shows showcasing four of the biggest stars of country music ever. One of them is Kenny Rogers, whose Biography was already filmed and scheduled before his untimely death on March 20. It airs Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Biography: Kenny Rogers on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Biography: Kenny Rogers’ Preview

"Biography: Kenny Rogers" Premieres Monday April 13th at 9 PM | A&E

The A&E biography on Kenny Rogers “chronicles Rogers’ life from his childhood, through the rise and fall of The First Edition, the iconic release of ‘The Gambler,’ and to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon,” according to the A&E press release.

“Utilizing live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, All In For The Gambler, in Nashville, this Biography special pays tribute to a true country music legend. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Jamey Johnson and more.”

The documentary was filmed and scheduled prior to Rogers’ death, which means the interviews might carry some extra emotional weight, considering that his friends and family didn’t know he would be gone soon.

For example, in the trailer, Rogers’ longtime friend and collaborator Parton says, “Every time you’d think that he might be down and out, he was the comeback kid … I’d forgotten myself how many great hit records that he’d had.”

A&E also released a video of a bunch of country stars from his farewell concert thanking Rogers and telling him what he means to them, which is even more poignant now that he’s gone.

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie & More Stars Say Thank You To Kenny Rogers at Farewell Concert | A&E

“Kenny Rogers, Reba McEntire here,” says the red-haired country legend. “Thank you very much for everything that you taught me. You taught all of us in country music and music in general what to do, how to do it. You’re a pro.”

Jamey Johnson adds, “Thank you. Thank you for writing the songs, thank you for performing the songs for so long and thank you for doing such a great job of being such an excellent role model through the years.”

Biography: Kenny Rogers airs Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. It is being rebroadcast Monday, April 13 at midnight and again on Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

