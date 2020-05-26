How to Watch The Genetic Detective Online Without Cable

This summer, ABC News is taking a look at cold cases with the help of The Genetic Detective. The true-crime show premieres Tuesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Genetic Detective on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Genetic Detective live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes episodes of The Genetic Detective after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch The Genetic Detective live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch The Genetic Detective live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘The Genetic Detective’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch the genetic detective online without cable 2020-05-26T13:12:21-04:00

CeCe Moore is the titular Genetic Detective, a genetic genealogist who “uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving,” according to the ABC News press release. “By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore is able to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice.”

Moore is self-trained, having “pioneered genetic genealogy techniques utilizing a growing body of genetic data in conjunction with traditional genealogical records to help adoptees find their birth parents and to solve family mysteries. Since 2018, Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.”

“I had a growing passion for genetic genealogy and I recognized its power very early on. Yet at the time, in 2010, there was no such thing as a professional genetic genealogist so I had to blaze my own trail in order to make this my full-time career,” said Moore in a statement. “I knew the potential these techniques had for solving mysteries – really, for any type of human identification. Whether it is an adoptee looking to find their birth parents or helping law enforcement track down a potential suspect, this process provides answers in a new way and helps a family move beyond something that’s painful or has been burdening them.”

VideoVideo related to how to watch the genetic detective online without cable 2020-05-26T13:12:21-04:00

The premiere episode, airing May 26, is called “The Case of the Missing Lovebirds” and it features Moore examining the double homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. Moore works with Seattle’s Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to work on the 1987 cold case where a young couple disappeared after taking a ferry from Vancouver to Seattle and were later found brutally murdered.

Over its first season, The Genetic Detective will also examine the murder of 8-year-old April Tinsley with Indiana’s Fort Wayne Police Department; the double homicide of mother and daughter Sherri and Megan Scherer with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri as well as the murder of Genevieve Zitricki with the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina; the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge with Idaho Falls Police Department in Idaho; the Ramsey Street Rapist with North Carolina’s Fayetteville Police Department; and the 2018 rape of 79-year-old Carla Brooks with Utah’s St. George Police Department.

The Genetic Detective airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Grant History Channel Documentary Online