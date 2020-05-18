How to Watch St. Louis Superman Documentary Online

The Oscar-nominated documentary St. Louis Superman, produced by Al Jazeera Witness, is making its television debut Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, and VH1.

St. Louis Superman – 2020 Documentary Oscar ShortsBruce Franks Jr., a leading Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a bill critical to his community. 2020-01-22T21:29:36Z

Directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, St. Louis Superman tells the story of Representative Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives.

The documentary was nominated for a 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject and also for the Best Documentary Short at the Tribeca Film Festival. It also won multiple awards across the AFI Docs Festival, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, and the Traverse City Film Festival.

The description of the documentary says:

Known as ‘Superman’ to his constituents, Franks Jr. cuts a unique figure – an unorthodox politician who has overcome a tremendous loss to become one of the most dynamic and unapologetic young leaders in the country. Forced to deal with the trauma he’s been carrying for nearly 30 years after witnessing the shooting death of his nine-year-old brother, the film chronicles his work toward overcoming both personal trauma and political obstacles in an effort to pass a bill that is critical to his community. Only by confronting his pain can Franks Jr. find peace and truly fulfill his destiny as a leader.

Franks resigned from the Missouri House of Representatives in 2019, writing in a Facebook post that he needed to focus on his mental health (via St. Louis Today).

Everything I Went Through For The Past 20 Yrs Ain't Normal: Activist/Politician Bruce Franks SpeaksThere's a new documentary coming to MTV that looks at the life of Rapper/Civil Rights Activist turned politician Bruce Franks. Franks was a prominent activist who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2016 and won reelection in 2018. This summer, he announced that he would be resigning from the legislature to focus on his mental health and family M More recently, said he would be moving away from St. Louis. Franks spoke with Roland about the trauma he and other activists experience while advocating for their respective communities and the PTSD communities of color experience as a result of gun violence. Watch the 10.7.19 edition of #RolandMartinUnfiltered https://youtu.be/F7-nzJ3iBfU – #RolandMartinUnfiltered partner: 420 Real Estate, LLC To invest in 420 Real Estate’s legal Hemp-CBD Crowdfunding Campaign go to http://marijuanastock.org – 📘 Check out #RolandsBookClub and some of his favorite tech gear http://ow.ly/M5zF50uJPam ✅ NOW AVAILABLE: #RolandMartinUnfiltered Merch – https://bit.ly/2VYdQok ✅ Subscribe to the #RolandMartin YouTube channel https://t.co/uzqJjYOukP ✅ Join the #RolandMartinUnfiltered #BringTheFunk Fan Club to support fact-based independent journalism http://ow.ly/VRyC30nKjpY ✅ Join the Roland Martin and #RolandMartinUnfiltered mailing list http://ow.ly/LCvI30nKjuj The Roland S. Martin YouTube channel is a news reporting site covered under Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. – 2019-10-08T20:08:18Z

“I love my city, but I can’t heal from trauma and survive in the epicenter any longer. I’m not running away from it I’m choosing to change my environment to be the best version of me. I’m making a selfish decision and it feels great. If I don’t make this move, St Louis is going to kill me.”

He was also critical of politicians “playing this game with the people’s lives,” leaders who look like him “but perpetuate the same systemic oppression,” and “white progressives who call themselves allies but don’t see the value of black spaces, black representation or lived experience.”

He went on to start working for the Community Justice Action Fund, which holds elected officials and community leaders accountable for ending gun violence in communities of color across the nation.

St. Louis Superman makes its broadcast television debut Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, and VH1.

