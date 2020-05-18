How to Watch St. Louis Superman Documentary Online

The Oscar-nominated documentary St. Louis Superman, produced by Al Jazeera Witness, is making its television debut Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, and VH1.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch St. Louis Superman live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:
Philo TV
MTV, MTV2 and VH1 are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up, allowing you to watch the movie immediately:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch St. Louis Superman live as it airs on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.
If you can’t watch live, Philo comes with included DVR, so you can record the movie and watch it up to 30 days later. And if you don’t record it, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you watch most shows and movies on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
FuboTV
MTV and VH1 are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch St. Louis Superman live as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, allowing you to record the movie. Or, if you don’t record it, Fubo also comes with a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows and movies on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion.
Sling TV
MTV and VH1 are both included in either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch St. Louis Superman live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
‘St. Louis Superman’ Preview
Directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, St. Louis Superman tells the story of Representative Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives.
The documentary was nominated for a 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject and also for the Best Documentary Short at the Tribeca Film Festival. It also won multiple awards across the AFI Docs Festival, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, and the Traverse City Film Festival.
The description of the documentary says:
Known as ‘Superman’ to his constituents, Franks Jr. cuts a unique figure – an unorthodox politician who has overcome a tremendous loss to become one of the most dynamic and unapologetic young leaders in the country. Forced to deal with the trauma he’s been carrying for nearly 30 years after witnessing the shooting death of his nine-year-old brother, the film chronicles his work toward overcoming both personal trauma and political obstacles in an effort to pass a bill that is critical to his community. Only by confronting his pain can Franks Jr. find peace and truly fulfill his destiny as a leader.
Franks resigned from the Missouri House of Representatives in 2019, writing in a Facebook post that he needed to focus on his mental health (via St. Louis Today).
“I love my city, but I can’t heal from trauma and survive in the epicenter any longer. I’m not running away from it I’m choosing to change my environment to be the best version of me. I’m making a selfish decision and it feels great. If I don’t make this move, St Louis is going to kill me.”
He was also critical of politicians “playing this game with the people’s lives,” leaders who look like him “but perpetuate the same systemic oppression,” and “white progressives who call themselves allies but don’t see the value of black spaces, black representation or lived experience.”
He went on to start working for the Community Justice Action Fund, which holds elected officials and community leaders accountable for ending gun violence in communities of color across the nation.
St. Louis Superman makes its broadcast television debut Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, and VH1.
